Top 3 projects on Cardano that you should consider in April

Cardano (ADA) is one of the most popular Ethereum alternatives in the world. It has, over the years, attracted a lot of new and innovative projects. Well, there are several reasons why Cardano projects are quite popular. Here is why:

Cardano offers better scalability compared to Ethereum

The chain is also embracing a diversified ecosystem of DAPPs.

Cardano is known for low fees, faster speeds, and sustainability.

So, if you are planning to invest in promising projects built on Cardano, the top 3 lists below should be perfect.

Ardana (DANA)

Ardana (DANA) is a stablecoin that is backed by an array of assets. It also doubles up as a liquidity provider for decentralized exchanges. DANA is typically overcollateralized with native assets on the Cardano chain.

This makes stablecoin trading within the ecosystem efficient and less costly. The hope is to make Ardana the ultimate MakerDAO for the Cardano platform. So far, the coin has a market cap of around $30 million. The potential for more value is therefore very high.

Drunken Dragon Games (FT)

Drunken Dragon Games is a newer gaming project. It is one of the most promising GameFi assets on Cardano as we speak. As noted above, Cardano has embraced full diversity in its ecosystem. As such, the chain is bringing all manner of apps including blockchain gaming. Drunken Dragon also adds an NFT element to its offerings. Although the project is not big right now, it has all the potential for great success.

Revuto (REVU)