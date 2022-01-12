Top 3 undervalued tokens to buy outside the top 100 crypto market cap ranking

The idea of buying undervalued tokens with high potential is often the easiest way to get rich from crypto. After all, some of these coins can be 100x in value over a short time. So, why would you even consider tokens outside the top 100 ranking by market cap? Here are some reasons:

Tokens outside the top 100 tend to be relatively unknown and under the radar, allowing you to get in early.

Since these tokens still have a smaller market cap, it means that they can realistically still go up by huge multiples.

These are often newer projects with more and more additions expected in the future, something that will push the value up.

Well, in case you are looking for high potential tokens, these are three of the best outside the top 100:

Velas (VLX)

Vela (VLX) is a fork of Solana designed to compete with Ethereum 2.0. The chain is actually billed as the fastest EVM network in the world, offering better speeds, scalability, and efficiency.

Source – TradingView Velas is also trying to address some of the network challenges associated with Ethereum and Solana. At the time of writing, its native token VLX was trading $0.3549 with a market cap of around $800 million. It has the potential to become huge in 2022.

Ankr (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) is a solution that allows the use of shared resources to offer easy, more affordable blockchain node hosting solutions. Founded in 2017, the project has built a very good reputation and superb partnerships across the board. It is currently trading at $0.09446 with a market cap of $770 million.

Vault Hill (VHC)