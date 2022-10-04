Top 3undervalued cryptocurrencies to day trade this week

Cryptocurrency prices have remained in a consolidation phase in the past few weeks. Bitcoin has been stagnant at $20,000 while ETH has stayed at $1,300. This trend has frustrated traders who prefer highly volatile periods. Here are some of the top undervalued cryptocurrencies to trade this week.

Reserve Rights Token (RSR)

Reserve Rights Token or RSR is the native cryptocurrency for the Reserve ecosystem. The developers have created a stablecoin that is backed by a basket of other stablecoins like Tether and USD Coin. The network is backed by well-known players like Peter Thiel, Coinbase, and Sam Altman among others.

RSR price has become relatively volatile in the past few days as investors wait for the upcoming mainnet launch, which will happen this month. It was trading at $0.0096 on Tuesday, which was slightly below this month’s high of $0.010. It has risen by more than 195% from its lowest level this year.

Therefore, there is a likelihood that Reserve Rights will continue being volatile this week, making it ideal for day trading.

Injective Protocol (INJ)

Injective Protocol is a venture-backed platform that was created to disrupt the finance industry. It is backed by Binance, Pantera, Jump Crypto, and Mark Cuban. INJ, its native token, has a total market cap of over $159 million.

Injective is a blockchain project that developers will make it possible for developers to build DeFi apps. In September, its token saw substantial movements as demand for the ecosystem rose.

The most important catalyst was the launch of Project X, a project that introduced Automated Market Makers (AMM) with 0 impermanent loss. It also has storage vaults for market making and passive yield generation. Project X also won the Most Promising Launch award at the Cosmoverse event.

Another event that moved Injective was the launch of Helix, previously known as Injective Pro, launched on the network.

Vibrate (VIB)

Vibrate is another undervalued cryptocurrency to trade in October. It is a blockchain project that seeks to disrupt the music industry. It lets people do research on musicians and venues.

At the same time, it has deep analytics products that provide data on musicians, venues, their social media performance, and audience demographics. It uses a freemium approach, with its premium version going for 108 euros per month.

Therefore, event managers can use this data to make bookings and predict ticket sales when making bookings. VIB, its native token, has become one of the most active cryptocurrencies recently. It has risen by more than 770% from its lowest level this year.

