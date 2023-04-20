Top 7 ERC20 Tokens To Buy Now

Key takeaways

DigiToads is a web3 P2E (Play-to-Earn) game where players can collect, nurture, and battle unique DigiToads.

TOADS features makes it one of the ERC20 tokens investors in the crypto space could consider.

Other coins investors could look to take advantage of include Ether, MakerDAO, Uniswap, Sushiswap, and AAVE.

The cryptocurrency market has seen remarkable growth lately, resulting in the emergence of numerous new projects. However, DigiToads (TOADS) stands out among the rest as a unique and promising investment opportunity. With its deflationary token structure, P2E gaming, NFTs, NFT staking, meme coin status, and environmental focus, DigiToads could serve as an attractive investment prospect for both crypto enthusiasts and investors.

This article discusses why DigiToads could be a good ERC20 token to purchase currently, particularly for beginners in the cryptocurrency market. Additionally, six other investment options are suggested for investors who want to grow their portfolios.

Top ERC20 tokens to invest in today

DigiToads has a distinctive characteristic that makes it a desirable investment – its deflationary nature. This feature leads to a gradual reduction in the total supply of TOADS tokens, thus increasing the potential for higher token value over time as demand grows. The deflationary mechanism will continue to benefit long-term holders as more people join the DigiToads ecosystem.

The web3 P2E game offered by DigiToads is another enticing aspect, allowing players to acquire and battle unique digital creatures known as DigiToads. Players can enhance their DigiToads’ abilities and compete against others for rewards using TOADS tokens. This P2E gaming feature offers entertainment and potential monetary rewards for the top 25% of players on the leaderboard.

DigiToads makes the most of the increasing popularity of NFTs (Non-fungible tokens). NFT staking is available within the DigiToads ecosystem, with 2% of each TOADS transaction contributed to the staking pool. This ensures that DigiToad community members are continuously rewarded for their involvement.

DigiToads is also a meme coin, intending to follow in the footsteps of successful projects such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Dogelon Mars. DigiToads’ potential for significant price increases and strong community backing makes it an exciting investment opportunity for those looking to enter the meme coin world.

DigiToads hosts monthly trading competitions that award Platinum Toads as prizes. These rare NFTs grant remote access to 1/12 of the TOADS treasury, allowing the best community traders to manage the funds. This unique feature empowers the community and guarantees continued growth within the ecosystem.

Additionally, DigiToads commits 2.5% of its profits to charities dedicated to reforestation and rainforest preservation. This environmental focus sets DigiToads apart from other crypto projects and appeals to investors who value social responsibility.

The DigiToads presale offers a great entry point for investors, with over $1,500,000 already raised. The presale provides significant growth potential, and major coins are accepted as payment. The project’s team is fully transparent, with no vesting period, ensuring easy access and transparency for investors.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is a decentralized blockchain platform that enables the creation and deployment of smart contracts and decentralized applications. Since its launch in 2015 by Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum has become one of the most widely used and popular blockchain networks.

A significant change to Ethereum’s network occurred in September 2021, when it switched from a proof-of-work consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake mechanism. This change aimed to make the network more scalable, secure, and energy-efficient.

Users can easily interact with Ethereum’s network by connecting to their preferred wallets. They can also generate Ethereum addresses from seed words and create a batch of addresses.

One fascinating application of Ethereum is the creation and trading of NFTs. These unique digital assets are stored on the Ethereum blockchain and can represent anything from artwork to virtual real estate.

In summary, Ethereum is a popular blockchain platform that enables the creation and deployment of smart contracts and decentralized applications. With the adoption of a PoS mechanism and the growing value of ETH, Ethereum is a network that will likely garner more attention in the coming years.

MakerDAO (MKR)

Maker (MKR) is a decentralised finance (DeFi) platform that leverages the Ethereum blockchain to provide a stablecoin called Dai (DAI), which is pegged to the value of the US dollar. The platform aims to create a stable cryptocurrency that can be used for transactions and investments without the volatility of other cryptocurrencies.

The Maker platform features a unique governance system where MKR holders can vote on platform changes and make decisions about the issuance and management of the DAI stablecoin. This decentralised approach enables greater transparency and community involvement in the platform’s development.

The Collateralised Debt Position (CDP) system is a notable feature of Maker that allows users to lock up their cryptocurrency as collateral to generate DAI. To generate DAI, users must set a collateral ratio, where a certain amount of collateral must be locked up to generate a certain amount of DAI. If the value of the collateral drops too low, the CDP can be liquidated to cover the outstanding DAI.

Despite the volatility of the MKR token value, Maker remains an important player in the DeFi space, providing a stable and decentralised platform for users to generate and transact with DAI.

Uniswap (UNI)

Uniswap is a decentralised trading protocol operating on the Ethereum blockchain that enables direct trading of cryptocurrencies between users. The protocol has gained widespread popularity and is considered a promising DeFi application. UNI is the governance token of Uniswap that allows users to participate in decision-making and vote on proposals related to the protocol’s development.

Uniswap’s innovative Automated Market Maker system ensures liquidity for tokens without a centralised order book. Instead, liquidity providers contribute funds to a liquidity pool and earn a share of trading fees proportional to their contribution. This system has led to explosive growth in terms of trading volume and the number of users, with over 300 integrations and 4,400 community delegates. The protocol has a trading volume of over $489B and 71M+ all-time trades.

In conclusion, Uniswap is a decentralised trading protocol that has quickly become one of the most popular DeFi applications on Ethereum. Its Automated Market Maker system ensures liquidity for tokens, and UNI governance token enables users to participate in decision-making and vote on proposals related to the protocol’s development.

Sushiwap (SUSHI)

Sushiswap is a decentralised exchange (DEX) that leverages an Automated Market Maker (AMM) protocol to enable trading pairs of different tokens by creating markets using smart contracts. Liquidity providers supply capital to these markets, and Sushiswap efficiently spends incentives for liquidity mining.

As one of the pioneers of AMMs in the DeFi space, Sushiswap has established a strong reputation as a reliable and innovative platform for liquidity providers and traders. Its governance token, SUSHI, allows holders to participate in important decisions related to the platform’s development and growth.

Overall, Sushiswap is a promising option for those interested in decentralized trading. With its innovative features, efficient spending incentives, and growing community, it has emerged as a viable alternative to centralised exchanges.

Yearn Finance (YFI)

Yearn Finance (YFI) is a decentralised finance (DeFi) platform that simplifies the ever-expanding DeFi space for investors. Launched in July 2020, the platform offers staking, lending aggregation, and yield farming opportunities.

Yearn Finance serves as a DeFi protocol that provides investors with access to liquidity and yield-bearing assets in one place. The platform automatically moves user funds between reputable yield farming platforms like Compound and Aave based on the ROI of their investments, maximizing APY for investors.

YFI is Yearn Finance’s governance token, allowing holders to participate in important decisions related to the protocol’s development and growth. Despite its creator’s intention that it has no financial value, the token has accrued significant value, and YFI holders form one of the most active and loyal communities in the DeFi space.

Yearn Finance’s contribution to the DeFi space has been significant, bringing more value to the network and increasing exposure to other DeFi projects. Its innovative services and automation have made it a valuable aggregator service for DeFi investors, enabling them to maximize profits from yield farming.

Overall, Yearn Finance has emerged as a major player in the DeFi space, simplifying access to DeFi for investors who are not technically minded or who wish to interact in a less committed manner than serious traders.

Aave (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) is a DeFi platform that operates on the Ethereum blockchain, enabling users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies without intermediaries. Its decentralised nature makes it accessible and efficient, as users can interact with each other directly through smart contracts.

One of Aave’s notable features is its flash loan service, which has created new opportunities for arbitrage and other trading strategies within the DeFi space.

However, the platform has faced criticism for its complexity and high gas fees on Ethereum. To address these issues, Aave has expanded its offerings to other blockchains, such as Polygon and Arbitrum.

Despite the challenges, Aave has become one of the largest DeFi protocols in terms of total value locked (TVL), with over $20 billion locked in its smart contracts as of April 2023. Its popularity can be attributed to its decentralised and accessible approach to lending and borrowing, which provides an alternative to traditional financial services.

Overall, Aave continues to innovate and adapt to the rapidly changing DeFi landscape, making it a valuable platform for users and investors alike.

Finding projects to invest in as a cryptocurrency investor is one of the hardest things to do. However, DigiToads could be a good project for investors to consider.

DigiToads is an ERC20 token project that aims to provide a comprehensive and user-friendly platform for both new and experienced investors. It offers a deflationary model that aims to increase the token’s value over time, and P2E gaming, NFT staking, meme coin potential, and environmental focus are some of its key features that may attract investors.

As an investor, DigiToads could serve as an exciting opportunity in the ERC20 token space. As an initial coin offering (ICO) on the top ICO list, DigiToads is a project you could research and consider investing in.