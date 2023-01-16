Top 7 Metaverse Games To Invest in in 2023

Metaverse games are constantly expanding and becoming more advanced. The technology is connecting players with new earning opportunities and new methods of exploring immersive landscapes online, which makes them some of the most highly sought-after investment opportunities around.

In this article, the very best metaverse games will be discussed and evaluated according to their investment potential:

Metacade (MCADE) Axie Infinity (AXS) Gods Unchained (GODS) Decentraland (MANA) Enjin (ENJ) The Sandbox (SAND) Star Atlas (ATLAS)

1. Metacade (MCADE)

The best investment opportunity for all metaverse games during 2023 is Metacade . Metacade is building the biggest arcade on the blockchain, offering a range of different arcade-style games that each have play-to-earn (P2E) mechanics. Players can compete in PvP tournaments and earn financial rewards for progressing through endless levels in these classic arcade titles.

As well as this, Metacade will become a central hub for the entire GameFi community. The platform offers a place to meet up with other gamers and discover the latest trends, and players will be rewarded with MCADE tokens for contributing useful information to the community.

Metacade is community-driven at its core. The community can access paid beta-testing roles, helping to uncover any bugs and optimize gameplay before new games are officially released. Metacade users can get a unique insight into the game development process and will be given a springboard to launch a career in Web3.

Why buy MCADE?

Metacade is supporting the development of metaverse games directly through its Metagrants program. Metagrants will be awarded to the most in-demand blockchain games, which can help to boost the overall level of innovation in the GameFi sector.

The MCADE token is also brand-new and recently attracted $1.12 million worth of investment in just three weeks during its presale. MCADE is currently priced at just $0.01 per token and has the potential to climb to over $1 during 2023, when the Metacade is fully developed.

>>> You can participate in the MCADE presale here <<<

2. Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a digital collectible card game built on the Ethereum blockchain. Axies are unique virtual pets with different skills, stats and backstories. Players can collect these animals and improve their level while progressing through the game.

The Axie Infinity metaverse game has been described as a cross between Pokemon and Tamagotchi. Like both of these games before it, Axie Infinity has proven to be extremely popular among gamers from all over the world. In October 2021, Axie Infinity attracted over 2 million daily users, making it one of the most widely used decentralized applications (dApps) on the blockchain.

Axie Infinity was one of the first games to utilize non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to create a blockchain-based game. By all accounts, Axie Infinity popularized the GameFi movement when it was launched in 2018, and the AXS token has since become a top 50 cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Why buy AXS?

Axie Infinity is one of the original blockchain games and has been developed with a unique design. The Ronin bridge is an Ethereum sidechain built specifically for Axie Infinity to improve the game’s compatibility with the blockchain.

Over time, the AXS token is expected to fully recover from its bear market lows. The price of AXS is currently $6.31, with an all-time high of $166 – the AXS token has the potential to reclaim these highs over time, making it the second-best metaverse game to invest in during 2023.

3. Gods Unchained (GODS)

Gods Unchained is an online strategy game where players trade NFTs, upgrade their deck, and compete against other players for victory. The Gods Unchained metaverse game utilizes P2E mechanics to deliver financial rewards to players as they win battles and expand their arsenal of NFTs.

The project is led by an experienced team, including Chris Clay, who is the former Game Director at Magic: The Gathering Arena (MTGA). Gods Unchained works in a similar way to MTGA, except with the added benefits of self-owned digital assets and integrated financial rewards for players.

Gods Unchained has attracted a significant following since development began in 2018. The game has sold millions of individual trading cards and launched a native token for the platform, GODS, in November 2021.

Why buy GODS?

Gods Unchained is an established metaverse game with a relatively new token. The GODS token was launched at the end of the bull market in 2021, so the current price of $0.1997 does not accurately reflect its value.

As the wider crypto market recovers before the next bull market, GODS could rise significantly and enter price discovery. Bull markets are known to produce parabolic rises for new tokens – GODS will benefit from this initial burst and has the added security of being a widely-used metaverse game already.

4. Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland is a metaverse game that allows users to purchase digital plots of land and build unique applications and experiences. The MANA token is used as a medium of exchange on the Decentraland platform, giving players the ability to acquire LAND tokens – unique NFTs that represent parcels of virtual real estate.

Users can build whatever they like on their purchased LAND, including art galleries, assault courses, meeting rooms, and nearly anything else that can be imagined. Creations can be explored and monetized in a variety of ways, as users are in full control of their assets on the Decentraland platform.

Decentraland is driving the expansion of metaverse games by supporting user-generated content ( UGC ) at the foundation of the game. The platform allows anyone to buy and sell digital assets in the metaverse, reducing barriers to entry for digital real estate and encouraging an enhanced user experience through greater personal control.

Why buy MANA?

Decentraland can help to increase the adoption of metaverse technology due to its unique mechanics. The platform can serve individual content creators and businesses looking to create virtual experiences. This enables brand-new ways to interact with other people over the internet, which could prove increasingly popular over time.

The MANA token is currently priced at $2.00, and looks undervalued at this level. Experts are predicting significant gains for MANA over the coming years as the metaverse becomes more widely adopted, making it the fourth-best metaverse game to invest in during 2023.

5. Enjin (ENJ)

Enjin (ENJ) is a blockchain-based platform that facilitates the development of metaverse games. The platform aims to make the creation, management, and trading of in-game digital assets more accessible. Anyone can create NFTs easily on Enjin, as the project offers a suite of tools to make the process simple and intuitive.

Enjin also offers some unique features that are specially developed to improve the user experience in metaverse games. ENJ tokens are locked into NFTs that have been created on the platform, which serves to provide instant liquidity for gamers. This feature enables instant trades at a low cost.

Why buy ENJ?

GameFi continues to grow in popularity, and NFT technology remains at the foundation of the industry. Enjin can help to optimize the user experience for many blockchain games by improving the transaction speed and transparency of NFTs across many different blockchain games, which gives it significant value in the wider GameFi ecosystem.

The ENJ token is currently priced at $0.247987 – down from its all-time high of $4.82. Enjin Network is expected to expand its ecosystem of games, and the ENJ token will benefit from high demand and a rising price as a result. ENJ is a top project to invest in, as it supports the growth of metaverse games directly.

6. The Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox allows users to create their very own digital world and explore a vast number of gaming experiences that have been created by other players. Unlike other metaverse games that focus on combat and active gameplay, The Sandbox encourages players to explore the landscape, tell stories with friends, and build their own worlds.

The Sandbox focuses on UGC and makes building game assets more accessible to everyone. Users can create games with little to no programming experience, which can help to boost the level of innovation in game development over time.

The Sandbox has been compared to Minecraft due to its focus on UGC. Minecraft is the most popular PC game of all time, which reflects the widespread demand for the type of experience that The Sandbox delivers.

Why buy SAND?

SAND is the medium of exchange that allows users to buy and sell gaming assets on the platform. The Sandbox is a popular metaverse game that attracted over 2 million active users during March 2022, and the platform is expected to continue to grow over time.

At the price of $0.413, SAND is expected to grow significantly in value over the coming years. For this reason, it is one of the top metaverse projects to invest in during 2023.

7. Star Atlas (ATLAS)

Star Atlas is a futuristic metaverse game set in space. The metaverse utilizes Unreal Engine, which helps to deliver cinematic graphics that can engulf players in a mind-blowing 3D world. Players can explore the universe and conquer new challenges, as well as construct entire cities using purchased plots of land and tradeable assets.

NFTs can be bought, sold, and upgraded using the ATLAS token. Tradeable items include a spaceship, crew members, land parcels, and other items that can be used to enhance the gaming experience. The game utilizes P2E mechanics to deliver rewards with financial value to all players.

Why buy ATLAS?

Star Atlas was launched in 2021 and has since become a major name among metaverse games. The platform has a unique experience that immerses players in outer space, offering an engaging plotline and advanced graphics alongside integrated financial rewards.

ATLAS is expected to grow significantly in value from its current price, $0.00292817. It is definitely one of the top metaverse games to watch during 2023, as an investment at this price level could produce major returns over time.

Metacade: The best metaverse game to invest in 2023

The MCADE token presale sold out during its beta phase extremely quickly. The price of MCADE started at $0.008 and is gradually rising to $0.02 over the course of the presale. Since Metacade has the potential to become one of the biggest crypto projects around over the next few years, the MCADE presale could be the biggest investment opportunity of 2023.

You can buy metaverse game tokens at eToro here .