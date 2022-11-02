Top altcoins to watch in November

October was a strong month for Bitcoin and other altcoins as their prices rebounded. Ethereum , the biggest altcoin, rose from about $1,200 and reached a high of $1,600 in October. This recovery was helped by the rising hopes that the Federal Reserve will start pivoting. It is still unclear whether cryptocurrencies will continue rising in November. Here are the best altcoins to watch in November.

Theta Network and TFuel

Theta is one of the biggest blockchains in the world. It is a platform that seeks to change how video, media, and entertainment companies deal with videos on the platform. Instead of relying on centralized data storage platforms, Theta relies on a decentralized network of data storage features that are provided by node operators from around the world.

Theta Network is its native coin, which us used for governance and for payment purposes. On the other hand, Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a gas for Theta’s network. It is used to pay for payments in the ecosystem.

Theta Network and TFUEL coins will be in the spotlight in November because of the upcoming hard fork that will introduce the Metachain. Metachain is an interconnected network of blockchains that will allow permissionless horizontal scaling of the Theta blockchain network.

It will be better than the current one by ensuring that it can handle unlimited transactional throughput. Therefore, there is a likelihood that Theta Network price will do well ahead and after the fork.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is the biggest altcoin in the world. It is a blockchain project that is used to develop other decentralized ecosystems in industries like Decentralized Finance (DeFi), metaverse, and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT).

Ethereum price staged a strong recovery in October as investors bought the coin’s dip. It also rose as developers continued building on the network. A key part was the launch of Shandong’s testnet, which is part of the Shanghai upgrade.

Ethereum price will be in the spotlight because of this testnet and the performance of its ecosystem. Investors are also watching the activity following the recent merge.

Cosmos (ATOM)

Cosmos is another leading altcoin that is seeing significant growth. It houses many platforms in its ecosystem like Cronos, Osmosis, and ThorChain.

The main catalyst for the ATOM price will be the upcoming launch of Cosmos V2. This version will introduce several features in the network, including liquid staking and instant allocator.

The network will create a treasury that will be tasked with using the funds to bring more revenue to Cosmos. Therefore, there is a likelihood that Cosmos ATOM will see more activity ahead of the launch.

