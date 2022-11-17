Top four highlights from Mars Labs’ recent AMA session

The Mars Labs team held an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session where they revealed the direction of the Mars Metaverse project.

In an AMA session held on the official OKX Telegram channel, the Mars Labs team answered a wide range of questions regarding its Mars Mars Metaverse project. Here are some of the highlights of this event.

Four highlights from the AMA session

Early investors will hold and lock their tokens for at least six months

The Mars Labs team fielded the question regarding the incentive for investors who decide to hold their MRST token for the long term.

According to the team, early investors had agreed to hold and lock their tokens for at least 6months or even more for time being for better market sentiments and MRST projections.

A look at the roadmap shows that the project’s outlook is promising, and some of the early investors believe that the value will reflect in the token’s price in the long term.

The Mars Metaverse comes with NFTs

The Mars Labs team was asked if they intended to integrate NFT technology into the project in the long run. The team replied that the Mars Metaverse project already has NFTs.; The Martians PFP NFT and MRST Mining Pet NFT.

Mars Labs said their NFTs are listed on OpenSea but recommends its community members use OnePlanet at this point.

Mars Labs is focused on releasing its metaverse as soon as possible

Adequate funding and a strong community are important to a project rolling out its products. The Mars Labs team was asked about the product they are focusing on at the moment.

The team said their priority at the moment remains to develop and release their metaverse on time. They have scheduled several rounds of test phases to improve the game quality.

In terms of funds, Mars Labs said they have enough funds until the end of next year and are looking to raise more money from venture capital firms. The Mars Metaverse community is strong, and the number of data that the community shows is all organic.

Mars Labs has partnerships in both web2 and web3

Partnerships are key to projects becoming successful. When replying to a question about its partnerships, the team said they currently hold several promising NFTs and metaverse projects, encompassing both Web2 and Web3.

The team said as a global metaverse project, they are open to further partnership opportunities.

The AMA session comes just a few days after the MRST token went live on the OKX crypto exchange .