Top low cap crypto projects that have so much potential

One of the best ways to make money from crypto would be to target low-cap coins. Now, this does not mean that all low cap projects will go on to make it big. But in most cases, if you want to grow your capital fairly fast, such low cap coins would be just perfect. Here is why:

A low cap coin often has relatively low value with room to expand.

Most low cap coins tend to have low coverage by the media and other investors.

Almost all coins that have delivered 10x or more have often been low cap assets.

With this in mind, it should be the responsibility of any investor to hunt down promising low cap coins and lock them in. Here are 3 options you can consider now:

Base Protocol (BASE)

The Base Protocol (BASE) is basically a crypto asset whose value is pegged on the market cap of the entire crypto industry. In essence, the price action of these coins is based on how the overall market cap of the industry moves.

Data Source: Tradingview

BASE is designed to help investors bet on the entire crypto market without having to buy specific coins. It is a very interesting project, and when you consider the market cap right now is around $1.1 million, the potential for growth is massive.

Fetch.AI (FET)

Fetch.AI (FET) is an NFT inspired project that wants to create a robust and social sharing culture. The project is relatively small, with a market cap of around $250 million. With NFTs really heating up, it is likely that FET will see more growth in the medium term.

Augur (REP)