Top Metaverse Crypto Projects Metacade (MCADE) and Decentraland (MANA) Price Predictions for February

One thing is becoming clear: legacy gaming titles won’t be able to match metaverse crypto projects in the future. The combination of advanced gaming experiences with integrated financial rewards is nothing short of revolutionary and has led to some bullish price predictions for top projects in the space.

The Metacade (MCADE) and Decentraland (MANA) price predictions are looking excellent for 2023. The question is, is the MCADE or MANA price prediction going to push higher?

Some of the best investment opportunities around right now are metaverse gaming projects

The top metaverse crypto tokens have made serious gains over recent years. Decentraland (MANA) rose over 200x from its launch date to its all-time high (ATH) in 2021. Now, a brand-new metaverse crypto called Metacade , which is in its earliest stage of investment, looks ready to make a similar move in the coming years.

The MANA price prediction is starting to look more bullish, as the wider cryptocurrency market begins its recovery from a long-term bearish trend. This trend saw the MANA price prediction fall significantly, with the MANA token losing 90% of its value from its ATH.

In contrast, Metacade looks extremely bullish over the coming months. The MCADE token recently launched its presale event, which has attracted over $4.5m worth of investment in an extremely short space of time.

MCADE is now looking ripe to produce major gains following the end of its token presale – but just how high could it go? Will it be able to flip MANA to become one of the most valuable metaverse crypto projects in Web3?

What is Decentraland (MANA)?

Decentraland is a vast virtual reality metaverse that allows users to buy and sell digital real estate. The parcels of land that can be purchased in Decentraland are fully customizable, meaning users can create any kind of digital experience they please within the virtual reality map.

Decentraland has become a leading metaverse crypto project due to its focus on user-generated content ( UGC ). The world has been divided into districts, allowing anyone to access a vast range of different experiences including Las Vegas-style gambling, NFT art galleries, and play-to-earn games.

Decentraland Price Prediction 2023: Will MANA reach $2?

The MANA price prediction is forecasting a trend reversal over the coming months. While MANA has found itself way below the $1 mark after a significant price drop, the MANA price prediction places the $2 resistance level as a key price target for the year.

What is Metacade (MCADE)?

Metacade is setting itself up to become the most exciting on-chain arcade. It is a metaverse crypto platform that will offer a growing range of thrilling play-to-earn experiences, alongside compelling earning mechanics that could make the platform extremely popular with Web3 users.

A key aim of the Metacade project, which is entirely community-driven, is to become a buzzing, social hub for all gamers and crypto enthusiasts. It aims to reward loyal content creators, connect users with job opportunities, and fund the future of blockchain gaming directly over the course of its development.

Without a doubt, Metacade has some incredible potential for future growth. As a comprehensive metaverse crypto platform that utilizes blockchain technology, it is well-positioned to deliver improved user experiences compared to the current gaming industry – a sector in dire need of a shakeup.

How does MCADE work?

Metacade will offer both casual and competitive gaming experiences to its users. Users will be able to play solo, progress through levels, and try to beat the arcade’s high scores, or even join paid entry tournaments for the chance to win generous MCADE prizes.

Furthermore, Metacade has an advanced incentive structure to create an industry-leading hub for GameFi alpha. Users will be able to earn MCADE tokens in exchange for simply sharing their insights, posting game reviews, and interacting with other users, with content creators being directly rewarded for their contributions.

For users looking to kickstart a career in Web3, Metacade’s Work2Earn feature will provide an invaluable service. From 2024 onwards, Metacade will incorporate a crypto jobs board for full-time job adverts. Prior to this, the project will also aim to offer part-time gig work and game testing opportunities where users can earn an income paid in crypto.

Metacade Price Prediction 2023: Will MCADE reach $1?

Metacade’s unique set of features makes it a well-defined and comprehensive metaverse crypto platform. It offers a broader set of services than the vast majority of GameFi projects, and this has led many to speculate that it could become a top 3 metaverse through market capitalization.

2023, then, looks like the year that MCADE starts to take off. The Metacade platform will be launched to the general public, the presale will be completed, and the MCADE token will be made available on exchanges. With that in mind, MCADE could post 50x gains and rapidly hit the $1 mark.

MCADE vs MANA price prediction: Which will grow more?

While the MANA price prediction has been bullish over recent years, it looks unlikely to overcome the expected surge for MCADE. The MANA price prediction forecasts 4x gains for Decentraland, while MCADE is expected to produce 50x returns at least.

Over time, Metacade could rival the top metaverse crypto projects around. To get involved, head over to the Metacade website and buy as many MCADE tokens as possible before the end of the presale. The price is set to rise from $0.008 to $0.02 during Metacade’s presale, and experts expect it to go up to $0.20 during 2023.