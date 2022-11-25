Top Metaverse Cryptos to Invest in 2023

When Facebook, the single most popular social media platform, rebranded itself as Meta and entered into the metaverse sphere, it signaled a major shift towards a metaverse-centric future.

Since then, popularity in the metaverse has been steadily building itself into an opportunity with awesome potential. With the advancement of Web3 , the landscape of the internet is dramatically changing and the metaverse is undoubtedly growing.

Expected to surpass 50 million users by 2025, with NFT transactions within the metaverse increasing from 600,000 in 2022 to over 9 million in 2027, the metaverse has emerged as clearly one of the best investment opportunities in the world, with a number of top metaverse crypto projects climbng up the ranks.

Top Metaverse Crypto Projects for 2023

2023 promises to be a memorable year in the advancement of the metaverse, with multiple projects, enhancements, and ideas taking shape into what will be the building blocks of the future of the internet.

Some of the top metaverse crypto projects for 2023 and beyond include:

Metacade (MCADE) – Community Organized GameFi Hub Decrentraland (MANA) – Virtual Land Builder SandBox (SAND) – Virtual Gaming World Pavia (PAVIA) – Gaming orld Builder Ertha (ERTHA) – Gaming wereld met een plot Solice (SLC) – VR Gaming System Wizardia (WZRD) – Play2Earn RPG Axie Infinity (AXS) – NFT Based Blockchain Powered Game

Top Metaverse Crypto Projects Reviews

Metaverse Play to Earn projects share similarities in that they are all virtual worlds based on the blockchain and all use tokens that their playerbase can purchase or possibly earn as digital assets. These digital assets hold value based on the, size, utility, and popularity of the project, with the more popular holding higher value. Here we will discuss the differences between these projects and which have the best opportunities to gain the most value within the GameFi metaverse.

1. Metacade (MCADE) – Tops This List, Community Organized GameFi Hub

One of the top metaverse crypto projects to invest in right now is the virtual community hub, Metacade . Metacade, as the name implies, will be a completely decentralized metaverse arcade, with a variety of Play to Earn games developed for and chosen by its community.

Seeking to be a space where gamers can learn everything GameFi, chat in real time about top games, write reviews, and vote on which game developers receive grants to turn their ideas into reality, the platform is shaping up to take its place as the ultimate GameFi destination in the metaverse.

Metacade is one of the newest metaverse crypto projects, but nevertheless appears to have some real utility supporting the platform’s concept. By focusing on destroying the barrier between gamers and developers, as well as publishing the results in its arcade library – Metacade is looking to dominate the future of the industry.

With its presale still in beta – and still underway, we’re looking at a potential jackpot in the making, as one of the best value opportunities to get in on right now. Other metaverse crypto projects have already taken off, but if you want in on the ground floor of the next big one to enter the metaverse, look no further than Metacade.

2. Decrentraland (MANA) – Virtual Land Builders Unite

Opened to the public in 2020, Decentraland , if you couldn’t guess from the name, sells decentralized plots of land within a shared virtual world. Users can explore, play games, interact with other users, and buy and sell digital real estate within the Decentraland universe. Users must purchase the MANA token, used as in-game currency to buy parcels of land and other virtual goods and services.

As a customizable virtual space, the main draw of Dencentraland is the users’ ability to create their own customizable experience within their purchased land parcel. This includes unique names and wearables for users’ avatars, which can also be traded between users or bought and sold with the MANA token. Decentraland has emerged as one of the top metaverse crypto projects since its inception, though daily user ratings have fallen sharply, making some question the value of its rather pricey land plots.

3. SandBox (SAND) – Virtual Gaming World With VR Elements

The next top metaverse crypto project is Sandbox , a virtual gaming world built on the Ethereum blockchain where users can own, create, govern, play, and earn with their gaming skills. Like with Decentraland, Sandbox users can purchase plots of virtual land with the platform’s token, SAND. They can then use one of three integrated products to either create and animate 3D objects, upload and sell their creations on a virtual marketplace, or build their own 3D games.

Like Metacade, Sandbox has sought to put control of their games directly into the hands of their users, instead of large production companies. The success of this transfer of power will be the building block for new metaverse spaces such as Metacade, which can avoid the ups and downs Sandbox has gone through.

As many cryptocurrencies try to rebound from the crypto crash of 2022, tokens related to virtual games such as Sandbox have pulled back greatly from their highs as users struggle to justify the prices Sandbox and others had reached before the crash.

4. Pavia (PAVIA) – Next Generation Gaming World Builder

Pavia is another virtual world builder, this one on the Cardano blockchain, which boasts a more eco-friendly cryptocurrency than ones such as Ethereum. Like with Decentraland and Sandbox, users purchase virtual plots of land they can then build on. Users create unique avatars that can interact with other user avatars to buy and sell their virtual creations, or to rent out their land for the PAVIA token.

Being a relative newcomer to the metaverse, Pavia land plots are cheaper than those of Decentraland or Sandbox, and many aspects of the game are still in development. Released in January 2022, Pavia hasn’t seen the value of their tokens drop as steeply as others, though they have still fallen from their high of nearly $0.09 to around $0.01.

The timing of Pavia’s release, right before the crypto crash, demonstrates how new metaverse crypto projects like Metacade can be successful by starting after the crash. While many tokens have lost as much as 99% of their value due to the crash, those beginning after it can take advantage of the atmosphere to continually rise in value.

5. Ertha (ERTHA) – Plot Based Gaming World

Like virtual world builders Decentraland and Sandbox, Ertha is a metaverse crypto project where users can build and create on their own virtual plot of land. Unlike other world builders, however, Ertha has a plot to the game. In it, humanity is on the verge of extinction after a climate apocalypse with users needing to rebuild the world from the ground up. This unique mixture of virtual creation and plot are making Ertha one of the top crypto metaverse projects for 2023.

It shares similarities with other decentralized virtual platforms, like its own currency token (ERTHA), the ability to explore, create, and buy and sell those creations for ERTHA tokens. The plot keeps the game more on track than those where there is no plot and creation is for no other reason than to do it. Unfortunately for Ertha, it also fell prey to poor timing, releasing just before the crypto crash, which decimated its token’s value. It is still an example of how new metaverse projects that are focused can become more successful than ones that aren’t.

6. Solice (SLC) – A VR Gaming System Built on the Blockchain

Solice , run on the Solana blockchain, is the first cross platform virtual reality gaming metaverse. As such, it offers users the unique opportunity to play to earn within a complete VR world. The point isn’t much different from other open world decentralized world builders like Decrentraland and Sandbox. You still purchase plots of land with their currency token (SLC), then build, play, and socialize with other users, having the ability to buy and sell virtual goods. The difference is that this is done all in a VR world.

The advantage is that you can get a more immersive feeling within this top metaverse crypto project, exploring a completely virtual world in many ways you would the physical one. The downside is that you will need a VR headset, which can cost hundreds, if not thousands of dollars. This makes Solice a unique, but expensive journey into the virtual metaverse.

7. Wizardia (WZRD) – Play2Earn RPG Fantasy and Magic

Wizardia is a play to earn RPG (role playing game) where users collect NFTs in a plot based metaverse crypto project. The goal is to create your character, level them up, and upgrade your gear as you try to become the ultimate wizard. The game offers not just a beautiful visual style, but fierce PvP and PvE battles where users must use strategy as well as strength to climb up the leaderboards of the game’s top wizards.

As a plot based RPG, Wizardia offers a goal based virtual world which can be more attractive than simple metaverse world builders. Its currency token (WZRD), like others, can be used to buy, sell, and upgrade both your avatar and your gear, allowing you to earn as you play. Unfortunately, also like some others on this list, Wizardia’s tokens have lost a tremendous amount of value since the crypto crash and are nowhere near rebounding as in-game prices adjust.

8. Axie Infinity (AXS) – NFT Based Blockchain Powered Game

If you’re familiar with Pokemon, you’re sure to understand another of the top metaverse projects, Axie Infinity. A blockchain powered online video game developed by Sky Studios, Axie Infinity combines the gameplay of Pokemon with the play to earn ability of other metaverse games. Using the currency token AXS, users purchase and collect axolotl -inspired creatures affectionately referred to as Axies. Players then build up their Axies and battle them against the Axies of other users. Players can also buy, sell, or trade them to other users, with a transaction fee charged by the studio.

Axie Infinity combines the uniqueness of a creature centric world with play to earn opportunities, though the extreme popularity of the game has fallen dramatically, as has the value of their tokens, since the 2022 crash. Still, the remaining value of their tokens demonstrates how a focused, community based metaverse crypto project can succeed in a crypto universe rebuilding from a crash.

Investment Opportunities Abound for 2023

With the advancement of Web3, top metaverse crypto projects should continue to see their popularity and success increase as we enter 2023. Some have already carved out their place in the metaverse, some are just beginning providing great investment opportunities.

As new metaverse crypto projects like Metacade come into their own after avoiding the crypto crash, they’re poised to see nothing but gains as the GameFi industry is set to become the next Apple or Amazon in terms of scope . Building on the success of past metaverse projects, Metacade seems to be pulling out all the stops to push beyond the bounds of other, more limited projects to become one of the top investments of 2023, and one that you definitely won’t want to miss out on.

Luckily, Metacade is even in presale right now – with 1.4 billion MCADE tokens (70% of total supply) going out over 9 stages, and an increase in token price as each stage gets filled.