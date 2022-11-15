November has been a difficult month for cryptocurrencies. The most important crypto news was the sudden collapse of FTX, the second-biggest exchange in the world. In the aftermath, the prices of most cryptocurrencies have crashed hard in the past few weeks. Here are some of the top penny cryptos to watch in November.

Bonfida (FIDA)

Bonfida is a blockchain project in Solana’s ecosystem. As a result, FIDA price has been one of the worst-performing cryptocurrencies in November. This happened as most investors dumped Solana and apps in its ecosystem because of their exposure to FTX and Alameda Research.

Bonfida is one of the oldest platforms in Solana’s ecosystem. It offers blockchain products for Solana. Some of the top apps in its ecosystem are Solana Name Service and Jabber. It also helps to bridge the gap between Solana, Serum, and the user.

FIDA price has fallen by more than 80% from its highest level in 2022. Still, there is a likelihood that it will bounce back as concerns about its exposure to Solana and Alameda ease. Indeed, FIDA and SERUM prices have bounced back by over 50% in the past 24 hours.

Algorand (ALGO)

Algorand is one of the leading layer-1 networks in the industry. It is an Ethereum rival that is used by developers who wants to build all types of applications in all industries. Algorand price was trading at $0.27 on Tuesday, meaning that it has plunged by over 88% from its highest point last year.

Algorand is a good penny crypto to watch in November because of its partnership with FIFA. A few months ago, the network inked a deal with FIFA. As part of the agreement, Algorand is now the official blockchain partner of FIFA.

It was also used to build all of FIFAs NFTs. Also, it will advertise widely in the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Therefore, there is a likelihood that ALGO price will do well during the event.

FTX Token

FTX Token is the native token for the FTX ecosystem. It has crashed by more than 90% this month because of the collapse of its parent company. As a result. FTT’s market cap has plunged to about $400 million.

Fundamentally, FTT is a bad investment since its parent company has collapsed. However, this does not mean that it is moving to zero any time soon. Instead, there is a likelihood that it will experience volatility as a short squeeze ensues. We have seen such performances with the likes of Celsius and Voyager Digital.

