Binance announced it added AXS on Auto-Invest today and two promotions on the platform. Eligible users can be whitelisted to earn 100% APY with AXS Staking and get up to 100% trading fee cashback. AXS has added 20% to its value in the last 24 hours.

Look no further than this short article for the details on Axie Infinity’s token AXS; what is it, is it worth investing in, and the top places to buy AXS.

What is AXS?

AXS is a token of Axie Infinity, a Pokemon-inspired blockchain game with a highly flexible, open-ended gameplay. The purpose is to collect, raise, and trade Axies, which are like digital pets.

The platform offers an easy, accessible, fun, and educational way to gain exposure to blockchain tech’s multiple capabilities. It has achieved outstanding success and is now a very well-known on-ramp to the blockchain industry all over the world.

Axie Infinity uses two main tokens: AXS (Axie Infinity Shards) and SLP (Smooth Love Potion). AXS holders contribute to the development of the platform as part of Axie's decentralized organization, such as by deciding how to allocate ecosystem funds or how to spend treasury funds.

Should I buy AXS today?

Nothing can substitute doing your own research. Any investment decision you make should be based on your market expertise, your attitude to risk, and the features and spread of your portfolio. Also, consider how you would feel about losing money.

AXS price prediction

Wallet Investor expects a long-term increase in the AXS price. They forecast a price of $493 in March 2027. A 5-year investment will thus generate revenue of around +685%. If you invest $100 in AXS now, you might have $785 in 2027.

