Top places to buy COTI, which added 6% to its value

As COTI is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase COTI using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy COTI right now, follow these steps:

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for COTI

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including COTI.

What is COTI?

COTI bills itself as the first fintech enterprise-grade platform that allows organizations to digitize currency and create their own payment solutions in order to save time and money.

It’s one of the first protocols in the world that is optimized for decentralized payments and can be used by stablecoin issuers, governments, merchants, and payment dApps.

The first app is COTI Pay, marketing itself as a fully encompassing financial tool on the blockchain. COTI’s ecosystem is designed to rise to the challenges associated with conventional finance, including high fees, risk, latency, global inclusion and more.

To achieve this, COTI introduced the DAG-based protocol and fully private, fast, scalable, and inclusive infrastructure.

The ecosystem also has a universal payment gateway and solution and a proof-of-trust consensus algorithm.

Should I buy COTI today?

COTI price prediction

CryptoNewsz predicts COTI will trade for at least $0.40 next year, but it’s more likely to reach $0.48. In 2024, the minimum trading price is predicted to be $0.37. The maximum COTI can go up to is $0.53.

