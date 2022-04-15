If it were up to Elon Musk, social media would be full decentralized in the future. He is dead set on achieving this and ecosystems like Decentralized Social (DESO), which are working tirelessly toward the same goal, are gaining as a result.

This brief guide has everything you need to know about the DESO coin, including whether and where to buy DESO if you choose.

Top places to buy DESO now

What is DESO?

DESO is the coin of a new type of blockchain designed to power Web 3.0 decentralized social networks. Since its inception in 2019, it aims to solve the problems created by present social media centralization.

Today, a handful of private companies effectively control public discourse, earning monopoly profits; meanwhile, the creators who actually produce the content are often underpaid and under-engaged.

In contrast, DESO’s social blockchain treats social media content as a public utility, making it permissionless and available to anyone.

It combines the paradigm of open P2P financial system offered by cryptocurrencies with an efficient and scalable database infrastructure, tailored to usher in the next generation of social Web 3.0 networks.

Should I buy DESO today?

DESO can definitely be worth investing in if your timing is right. Unfortunately, this is often impossible to know in advance. Any investment decision should take your risk tolerance into account. Don’t take any price predictions at face value.

DESO price prediction

Digital Coin Price is quite bullish on DESO, making the following forecast:

2022: from $54.54 to $62.81

2023: from $58.97 to $69.34

2024: from $54.43 to $75.29

DESO on social media