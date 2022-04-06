Top places to buy Dogecoin, which gained 7% in 24 hours

After Twitter’s announcement of Elon Musk as the newest member of its board of directors, Dogecoin started to rally. Musk agreed to keep his stake to a maximum of 14.9% from the current 9.2%.

This brief guide has everything you need to know about the Dogecoin ecosystem and coin, including whether you should buy it. Here’s where to buy Dogecoin if you choose.

What is Dogecoin?

Dogecoin was created as a joke by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. It is both the first dog coin and the first meme coin in history.

It may have started off with a satirical nature, but it’s become a lucrative investment for some. Dogecoin was introduced with its characteristic Shiba Inu logo on December 6, 2013 and its popularity quickly grew.

By the spring of last year, its market cap had passed $85 billion. The crypto started with a cap of 100 billion coins. This had been reached by mid-2015 and another 5 billion coins were put into circulation each year after that.

Should I buy Dogecoin today?

Dogecoin can definitely be worth investing in if your timing is right. Unfortunately, this is often impossible to know in advance. Any investment decision should take your risk tolerance into account. Don’t take any price predictions at face value.

Dogecoin price prediction

Wallet Investor predicted that the price could reach $0.29 in a year's time. In 2027, they forecast it will trade for $0.86.

Digital Coin Price predicts an average of $0.19 this year, $0.28 in 2025, and $0.66 in 2030. According to Price Prediction, DOGE will be worth $0.16 on average this year, rise to $0.49 in 2025 and to $2.82 in 2030.

