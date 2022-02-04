Top places to buy FORTH, the first ever rebasing cryptocurrency

FORTH is based on a novel premise. The native coin of Ampleforth (AMPL) Governance Token is unique in that the number of AMPL you own can change each day. To learn more about this, look no farther than this short article, which will also tell you where the best places to buy FORTH are.

Top places to buy FORTH now

As FORTH is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges.

What is FORTH?

FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf. AMPL is a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, but with a twist: supply changes daily.

The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When price is high, wallet balances increase. When price is low, wallet balances decrease.

AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed.

According to AMPL, today's cryptocurrencies are dangerously correlated. AMPL's unique incentives allow it to decouple from Bitcoin's price pattern. This reduces systematic risk by adding diversity to a homogeneous ecosystem.

