Top places to buy IOTA, one of the few winners today

IOTA, the only blockchainless blockchain, is one of the few gainers on this day of crypto market gloom. It has added around 3% to its value in the last 24 hours.

Top places to buy IOTA now

What is IOTA?

IOTA is a distributed ledger with one big difference: it isn’t actually a blockchain. Instead, its proprietary technology is known as Tangle, a system of nodes that confirm transactions.

The foundation behind this platform says this offers far greater speeds than conventional blockchains — and an ideal footprint for the ever-expanding Internet of Things ecosystem.

Because there’s no blockchain, there are no miners, and because there are no miners, there are no fees. Many established networks see costs balloon when congestion intensifies, but IOTA aims to provide limitless throughput at minimal expense.

In time, IOTA’s goal is to become the de facto platform for executing transactions between IoT devices. Given how estimates suggest there could be 20.4 billion such devices out there by 2024, this could end up being big business.

The team behind IOTA believe that the potential use cases don’t end here. They believe their distributed ledger could deliver digital identities to all, pave the way for cutting-edge smart cities, deliver seamless global trade and prove the authenticity of products.

Should I buy IOTA today?

IOTA can be an excellent investment, but it could reverse its gains as well. Cryptocurrencies are prone to extreme price swings in both directions. Take all investment advice and price predictions with a grain of salt.

IOTA price prediction

According to redditors, IOTA will start rallying and reach $3 by the middle of this year. Trading Education expects the price of IOTA to reach $2.53 by the end of the year.

Finally, Trading Beasts is the least bullish, predicting IOTA will reach $1.7 in one month. The expected maximum price is $2.44 in 2022.

