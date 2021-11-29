Kin is a decentralized cryptocurrency purposely designed to integrate easily across web and mobile, which is currently trading for $0.000082 with a 24-hour volume of $9.3 million. Kin has gained 6.54% in the last 24 hours. Here are the best places to buy KIN today.

Top places to buy KIN now

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy KIN with eToro today

What is KIN?

KIN has a built-in incentive model that rewards developers for increased usage. Apps built with Kin get paid for creating compelling cryptocurrency-based user experiences, where greater engagement results in shared economic benefits for users and developers. It was initially launched in 2017 as an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, but has since migrated to the Solana blockchain, enabling consumer-scale apps to transact swiftly, with minimal-to-no fees.

Should I buy KIN today?

Read the prediction in the next section, but remember that analyst predictions should never substitute your own research. Don’t make any trade without carrying out due diligence first.

KIN price prediction

According to Wallet Investor, an increase can be expected over the long term. In 2026, the coin will be worth $0.000535. Thus, a 5-year investment might yield earnings of as much as 577.22%. If you put $100 into KIN now, your investment could reach $677 in 2026.

KIN on social media