League of Kingdoms is a free-to-play, MMO war strategy game on the blockchain. Its coin LOKA is up 12.38% in the last 24 hours on news of a Binance listing. If you want to know more about the token LOKA, including the top places to buy LOKA, you’re about to find out.

Top places to buy LOKA now

As LOKA is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase LOKA using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy LOKA right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for LOKA

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including LOKA.

What is LOKA?

With the adoption of the LOKA token, League of Kingdoms has greater player adoption, inclusion, and activation as players can effectively own, propose, vote and earn on the game platform.

LOKA is League of Kingdoms' native governance token and will be utilized as the currency inside the League of Kingdoms game franchise. You can use it for all in-game store purchases, such as purchasing packages, skins, or goods.

It is used as an NFT booster to create, upgrade, and acquire special NFT assets, including but not limited to upcoming Drago and Skin NFTs.

The token is also used to propose and vote on on-chain governance proposals to determine future features, policies, content, and/or parameters of the game.

LOKA tokens can also be earned by playing in-game competitions and/or carrying out special tasks.

Should I buy LOKA today?

Tokens of blockchain games are only as popular as the games they’re used for. If the popularity declines, so will the value of the token. Your investment must take your individual risk tolerance into account.

LOKA price prediction

Coin Data Flow makes a LOKA price prediction based on its share of Bitcoin’s average growth per year. If that share is 5%, LOKA will trade for $2.89 in 2023, $3.26 in 2024, $3.69 in 2025, and $4.17 in 2026.

If that share is 10%, these numbers will be $3.22, $4.06, $5.11, and $6.44 for the above years.

LOKA on social media