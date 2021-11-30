Top places to buy Metahero, the token of heroes

The live Metahero price today is $0.216 with a 24-hour trading volume of $167.5 million. Metahero is up 10.86% in the last 24 hours. Here’s where to buy the token of heroes on the crypto market.

Top places to buy Metahero now

As HERO is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase HERO using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy HERO right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

We suggest Binance because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the SushiSwap DEX

Head to SushiSwap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for HERO

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including HERO.

What is Metahero?

Metahero brings to the market 3D scanning and modeling technology that generates realistic 3D avatars and virtual items to be used across games, VR, social media, and online fashion. The tech also allows for the creation of NFTs from real-world works of art and collectibles.

Should I buy Metahero today?

Investors looking for the next big thing in crypto might do well to take up Metahero as its price more than doubled in the past week. It was introduced this summer and has gained more than 3,000 percent since then. However, its price is still low. You might benefit from waiting to see how its value trajectory will develop.

Metahero price prediction

Coindataflow offers a price prediction based on Bitcoin’s average growth per year. If Metahero has 5% of the biggest crypto’s previous average growth per year, its price will reach $0.25 by the end of this year, $0.28 in 2023, $0.32 in 2024, and $0.36 in 2025. If it has 10%, these values will be $0.28, $0.35, $0.44, and $0.56 respectively.

Metahero on social media