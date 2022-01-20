The live MXC price today is $0.099 with a 24-hour trading volume of $91.6 million. MXC is up 5.04% in the last 24 hours. This short article will explain everything about MXC: what it is, whether it’s worthwhile as an investment and, of course, the top places to buy MXC if you choose to.

Top places to buy MXC now

As MXC is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase MXC using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy MXC right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for MXC

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including MXC.

What is MXC?

MXC is web3.0 infrastructure designed to bridge the gap between the metaverse and the real world. Its network runs on a Proof-of-Participation (PoP) mechanism with supernodes, providing scalability and free open networks.

MXC is used to supply devices for the free open wireless network, run supernodes on the network via staking tokens, NFT management, to mine from the LPWAN and satellite networks, and more.

MXC is also used to carry out governance votes to determine network resource allocation. MXC launched on August 2018 with 2.6 billion MXC tokens created at genesis.

There is no inflation because all the tokens are mined from this 2.6 billion. MXC will be burned once more services are used.

Should I buy MXC today?

MXC can be a profitable investment, but don’t make any investment before conducting careful market research and weighing its pros and cons.

MXC price prediction

Wallet Investor predicts a long-term increase in the price. In January 2027, they forecast it will trade for $0.211. A 5-year investment will generate revenue of around +111%. A $100 investment made now might reach $211 in 2027.

