Rainbow Token is a hyper-deflationary, ethical DeFi token running on Binance Smart Chain, which combines seven features into a single crypto asset. It was listed on Stealth Exchange two days ago and has gained 18% today.

Look no farther than this article to learn the details around Rainbow, including if it makes a worthwhile investment and the best places to buy Rainbow Token today.

Top places to buy Rainbow Token now

As RAINBOW is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase RAINBOW using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy RAINBOW right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

We suggest Binance because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the SushiSwap DEX

Head to SushiSwap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for RAINBOW

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including RAINBOW.

What is Rainbow Token?

Rainbow Token launched on the 18th of August, 2021. It takes 7 colors and assigns each of them a special protocol that is built into the tokenomics of the smart contract.

RAINBOW plans to develop a decentralized platform service called Bifrost that allows users to launch their own tokens in a safe way. It wishes to improve upon current solutions, with a particular focus on reduced fees.

Bifrost will feature a clean user interface, flexible and modifiable sales, fair and low fees, and public and private presales with whitelisting features.

Should I buy Rainbow Token today?

Don’t make an investment without conducting your due diligence first. Take your tolerance of risk into consideration because you invest funds at your own risk.

Rainbow Token price prediction

Wallet Investor expects a long-term increase. Their price prognosis for January 2027 is $0.00000019. A 5-year investment will generate revenue of around +1,780%. If you put $100 into Rainbow Token now, it might go up to $1,880 in 2027.

