Top places to buy Small Love Potion (SLP)

The live Smooth Love Potion price today is $0.100094 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.8 billion. Smooth Love Potion is up 20.51% in the last 24 hours. Read on to find out where you can buy it.

What is SLP?

You earn Smooth Love Potion (SLP) tokens by playing the Axie Infinity game. This digital asset serves a replacement for experience points. SLP are ERC-20 tokens. They can be used to breed Axies, digital pets. The cost of breeding begins at 100 SLP and reaches 1,300 for the sixth pet. The limit is 2,100 SLP for the seventh pet. It has been set to avoid hyperinflation.

Should I buy SLP today?

It’s not common to list in-game currency on an exchange like SLP. This unique proposition shows great promise. However, don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

SLP price prediction

Analysts expect an increase in the price over the long term. For 2026, the prediction is $0.614. If you invest $100 in it now, it can reach $603.14 in 2026.

SLP on social media