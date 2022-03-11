Top places to buy Stacks, which gained 32% in 24 hours

Stacks is soaring after crypto exchange Okcoin announced a partnership with the L1 blockchain to form the Bitcoin Odyssey. Okcoin is pledging $165 million towards founders and projects developing decentralized applications on Bitcoin and Stacks.

This guide has all the information you need about Stacks, whether it would be a worthwhile investment, and the top places to buy Stacks now.

Top places to buy Stacks now

As STX is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase STX using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy STX right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for STX

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including STX.

What is Stacks?

Stacks is designed to bring smart contracts and decentralized applications (DApps) to Bitcoin. These smart contracts are brought to Bitcoin without changing any of the features that make it so powerful, including its security and stability.

The DApps are open and modular, meaning developers can build on top of each other's apps to produce features that are simply not possible in a regular app.

Since Stacks uses Bitcoin as a base layer, everything that happens on the network is settled on the Bitcoin blockchain, arguably the most secure blockchain in operation.

The platform is powered by the Stacks token (STX), which is used for fueling the execution of smart contracts, processing transactions and registering new digital assets on the Stacks 2.0 blockchain.

Should I buy Stacks today?

Stacks can definitely be worth investing in if your timing is right. Unfortunately, this is often impossible to know in advance. Any investment decision should take your risk tolerance into account. Don’t take any price predictions at face value.

Stacks price prediction

Wallet Investor finds Stacks a very good investment and expects a long-term increase in the price. They predict it will be worth $5.12 in March 2027. A 5-year investment of $100 will generate revenue of around +263% and go up to $363.

Stacks on social media