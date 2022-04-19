Terra’s token Luna gained 16% and counting after Terra announced the introduction of self-repaying loans and its stablecoin UST surpassed its rival BUSD, Binance’s stablecoin, by market cap.

This brief guide has everything you need to know about the Terra Luna network and coin, including whether and where to buy Terra Luna if you choose.

Top places to buy Terra now

As LUNA is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase LUNA using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy LUNA right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for LUNA

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including LUNA.

What is Terra?

Terra is the 8th biggest crypto by market cap. Its blockchain protocol uses fiat-pegged stablecoins to power price-stable global payments systems.

Terra claims to combine the price stability and wide adoption of fiat currencies with the censorship-resistance of BTC. It offers fast and affordable settlements.

Development of Terra began in January 2018, and its mainnet officially launched in April 2019. Its stablecoin UST keeps its one-to-one currency peg through an algorithm that automatically adjusts supply and demand.

This is achieved by incentivizing LUNA holders to swap LUNA and stablecoins at profitable exchange rates to expand or contract the stablecoin supply to match demand.

Should I buy Terra today?

Terra can definitely be worth investing in if your timing is right. Unfortunately, this is often impossible to know in advance. Any investment decision should take your risk tolerance into account. Don’t take any price predictions at face value.

Terra price prediction

Wallet Investor thinks Terra is an excellent investment. They expect a long-term increase. In April 2027, 1 LUNA will be worth $554.

A 5-year investment will bring revenue of around +517%. If you invest $100 in it now, it may be up to $617 in five years.

Terra on social media