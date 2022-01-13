Top places to buy ZIL, the coin that went up 10% in 24 hours

Zilliqa (ZIL) is back in the top 100 biggest coins by market cap with impressive gains of just over 10% in the last 24 hours. This short guide explains what Zilliqa is, if it’s worth investing in, and the best places to buy ZIL today if you choose to.

What is ZIL?

Zilliqa is a public, permissionless blockchain that is designed to offer high throughput with the ability to complete thousands of transactions per second. It seeks to solve the issue of blockchain scalability and speed by employing sharding as a second-layer scaling solution.

The platform is home to many decentralized applications, and as of October 2020, it also allows for staking and yield farming.

Zilliqa claims to be the world's first public blockchain to rely entirely on a sharded network. This allows it to achieve high throughput and a high rate of transactions per second, which it says solves the scalability issue.

Because each shard processes transactions individually, the number of transactions that can be processed per second increases as the network grows and the number of shards increases correspondingly.

Should I buy ZIL today?

Previous performance is no guarantee for future such. Many price prediction platforms have a positive outlook on ZIL, but do exercise caution if you decide to put money into this volatile asset.

ZIL price prediction

According to Price Prediction’s analysts, ZIL will cross $2.47 in 2030. Trading Beasts predict Zilliqa will pass $0.11 by the end of this year.

ZIL on social media