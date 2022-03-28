Top places to buy Zilliqa, which gained 19% in 24 hours

Why is Zilliqa pumping? Its token ZIL has been gaining value rapidly on news of an upcoming metaverse launch, among other positive developments.

Look no further than this short article for all the details about Zilliqa: what it is, is it worth investing in, and the best places to buy Zilliqa now.

Top places to buy Zilliqa now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy ZIL with Binance today

Coingate

CoinGate is a Lithuanian-based fintech company founded in 2014. The payment gateway offers cryptocurrency payment processing services for businesses of any sizes. Permission-based account management, fiat payouts to the bank account and brand new email billing feature are just a few reasons why CoinGate has become a go-to payment processor for many.

Buy ZIL with Coingate today

What is Zilliqa?

Zilliqa bills itself as the first public blockchain in the world that relies entirely on a sharded network. This enables it to resolve scalability issues because it achieves a very high transaction-per-second rate and throughput.

As the ecosystem grows and more shards emerge, transaction processing speed also rises because each shard processes transactions separately. The blockchain obtains records as soon as they are processed, so no extra time for confirmation is needed.

Zilliqa aims to be large enterprises’ blockchain of choice in many industries, including gaming, advertising, payments, other financial services, and entertainment.

Should I buy Zilliqa today?

Nothing can substitute doing your own research. Any investment decision you make should be based on your market expertise, your attitude to risk, and the features and spread of your portfolio. Also, consider how you would feel about losing money.

Zilliqa price prediction

Analysts differ in their price predictions for the ZIL token. Price Prediction forecasts it will be worth more than $2 eight years from now. However, Wallet Investor predicts a -46% price drop within a year.

Zilliqa on social media