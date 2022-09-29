Top privacy coins to watch in October as EU reports on digital Euro

Just a day before the end of September, the European Central Bank released a report on the progress of the EU’s move toward a digital Euro. Per the report, they are making progress towards a CBDC. Many other countries have made headlines throughout September over intentions to pivot towards digital fiat, an indicator that CBDCs will soon be a global phenomenon.

While they are efficient, digital fiat currencies have privacy concerns that will likely see more people take an interest in privacy cryptocurrencies. That’s why there is a good chance that going into October, privacy coins could bounce back.

Below are three privacy coins that we believe could make a resurgence in October after flying under the radar over a couple of years.

Monero (XMR)

Monero (XMR) is one of the best privacy coins on the market today. Monero’s privacy technology is so advanced that it is one of the few truly fungible cryptocurrencies ever made. For this reason, Monero stands out as one of the best privacy-focused coins that could do well in October and even into the distant future.

ZCash (ZEC)

ZCash (ZEC) is another top privacy coin that could do well if privacy coins take off in October. Like Monero, ZCash’s Zero Knowledge Proof approach to privacy is among the best in the market. Besides that, ZCash has the advantage of regulatory compliance. That’s because ZCash has both the option of private transactions and non-anonymous KYC transactions.

Dash (DASH)

Dash (DASH) also makes it to the list for its strong privacy tech. One thing that makes DASH unique from the other privacy coins is its high degree of adoption. Dash is widely used, especially in South America, for everyday payments. This means it has substantial intrinsic value, and FOMO around privacy coins could take it to new levels.