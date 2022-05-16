Top undervalued coins in play-to-earn that you should watch in 2022

The crypto industry has been diversifying quite a bit in recent years. Play-to-earn and NFTs are perhaps two areas that are providing much-needed excitement in the industry. For this reason, most investors are keen to unlock value in these two areas. Here is why P2E is popular:

Play-to-Earn is a relatively new area with exemplary potential

Several P2E projects have already delivered huge returns for investors

The play-to-earn sector is largely intertwined with the growing NFT craze.

Being a new industry, undervalued projects in P2E are quite diverse. We decided to create a top 3 list below to give you some investment ideas:

Kara Star (KARA)

Kara Star (KARA) is a play-to-earn game that also comes with metaverse components. There are two key aspects of the game. The first is the Kara. These are NFT-based pets in the game.

There is also virtual land. This is where the Kara lives. The goal for players is to grow their Kara and battle it out with other users for rewards. KARA is already listed in Kucoin and Binance.

Crypto Golf Impact

As the name suggests, Crypto Golf Impact is the first mobile-based play-to-earn golf game. It is relatively new, having launched early this month. The game allows users to earn major rewards by competing in major tournaments. It also offers a very real-life gaming universe. The game has the potential to become a big hit this year.

Aqua Farm

Aqua Farm is an upcoming role-playing P2E game built on the Polygon network. The game is expected to launch later this month. The adventure-filled game is designed to deliver a truly immersive experience and comes fully integrated with an NFT marketplace. If you are looking for real upside potential, this would be a great game to keep on your watchlist.