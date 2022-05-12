Tracking the dips: Top 3 metaverse coins that have crashed today

Dip buying is one of the best ways to profit in crypto. After all, the golden rule in investment is to always buy low and sell high. The market has seen a massive crash and while many coins offer good dip-buying opportunities, metaverse coins should be on your radar. Here is why:

Overall sentiment in metaverse coins is likely to improve significantly before the end of 2022.

Metaverse coins have already crashed several times in 2022 so they are heavily discounted.

Increased investment in VR and AR gaming could unlock the value of metaverse cryptos this year.

So, for dip hunters looking for a slice of metaverse coins, the three coins below should offer a very good discount:

Enjin Coin (ENJ)

Enjin Coin’s (ENJ) main goal is to create a robust ecosystem that will facilitate and support innovation around blockchain gaming and virtual reality. The project is seen as a big part of the play-to-earn space and is expected to be huge in the future.

But ENJ is currently suffering one of its worst losses in months. The coin has lost nearly 35% of its value in the last 24 hours alone. With more losses expected, the dip-buying opportunity presented will be hard to ignore.

Wemix (WEMIX)

Wemix (WEMIX) is also a blockchain project built for metaverse and virtual reality games. In fact, it is modeled around Enjin Coin, but it is not nearly as big. So far, WEMIX has managed to keep losses during the crypto crash relatively lower. But it has still dipped significantly from its all-time highs. It would be a nice asset to add to your portfolio in the short term.

Bloktopia (BLOK)

Bloktopia (BLOK) is a polygon-based metaverse that is fully decentralized. It’s relatively new but has attracted a big fan base. The coin has seen losses of up to 40%, and its market cap has fallen below $50 million. If there was a perfect time to buy it cheaply, this is it.