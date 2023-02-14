TripleS releases album after a blockchain-based voting process on tracks

The album is the first album with all 10 of the revealed members of the group so far.

The album features eight tracks.

The tracks were chosen by fans through a blockchain-based voting process.

K-pop girl group TripleS has released a new eight-track album titled “ASSEMBLE’” featuring the track “Rising.” The EP album has caught the attention of K-pop fans due to the process by which the tracks therein were selected.

TripleS fans selected the title track through voting between Dec. 1 and Dec. 8 2022 on Modhaus’ mobile application “COSMO: the Origin” using the COMO tokens. The fans would choose a song by participating in a tournament. In the final round, Song B won becoming the lead track of the ASSEMBLE album.

A total of about 57,340 COMO tokens were used in the course of the voting process.

The sub-groups were then selected through a Polygon-based voting process called “Gravity.”

TripleS’ fluid nature

A selection of the female stars of the K-pop group grace each of the group’s albums and ASSEMBLE features 10 members including SeoYeon Yoon, HyeRin Jeong, JiWoo Lee, ChaeYeon Kim, YooYeon Kim, SooMin Kim, NaKyoung Kim, YuBin Gong, Kaede, and DaHyun Seo.

The group will be releasing an album that features all its members once a year.

TripleS is also the first K-pop group to ever hold a discord event to directly communicate with its fans after it joined Modhaus live hangout on Discord on January 30. Modhaus is a web3 project that promotes Korean pop culture via blockchain technology and operates a YouTube channel where it uploads “SIGNAL” or vlog-formatted videos.

Commenting on the new ASSEMBLE album, Modhaus CEO Jaden Jeong said:

“I’m very confident about the album ASSEMBLE, especially because its title track was solely decided by the fans. This is an unprecedented case of letting the fans listen and decide on the album’s main song. tripleS and ASSEMBLE will prove that a fan-centred system is the future of entertainment.”