TRON ACADEMY Launches with Hacker House and New Season 3 HackaTRON Partners

The “Hacker House,” as TRON DAO dubbed it, brought together some of the brightest young minds in blockchain development on the Harvard University campus from November 12 to 13, 2022. This face-to-face “Mini Hackathon” was a track for Season 3 of the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 . This season welcomes a number of new partners, including Circle, SafePal, Crypto Zombies, Playbux, Unstoppable Domains, Gala Games, LinkedIn, and Travala.com.

was hosted at the Derek Bok Center for Teaching and Learning on Harvard's campus. Student-led, blockchain development teams, involving more than 250 students, participated from Harvard, MIT, Yale, Penn/Wharton, Princeton, Dartmouth, Northeastern, Boston University, Bentley University, Queen Elizabeth's School (United Kingdom), and several other schools. Each developer team worked on a decentralized application using the TRON and BTTC blockchains, developing all weekend for a chance to win a portion of the $74,000 prize pool.

Leaders from the TRON DAO team also attended the Hacker House to share insights, offer encouragement, provide coaching, and further grow the TRON Academy. The team highlighted various strengths and opportunities available with the TRON ecosystem, including:

● TRON’s scalability, affordability, and stability

● Developer grants available from TRON DAO

● TRON Virtual Machine’s similarity to the Ethereum Virtual Machine, such that developers familiar with Ethereum and BNB Chain could bridge projects for cross-chain development

The Hacker House weekend was also the official launch of TRON Academy. The purpose of the TRON Academy program is to engage with up-and-coming blockchain developers from top-tier universities across the globe. The hope is to connect with talented students and help them tap into TRON development opportunities at an early stage. TRON DAO leaders will help mentor college students passionate about blockchain tech. H.E. Justin Sun , Founder of TRON, has shared his vision for TRON Academy:

“I have been a beneficiary of mentors and teachers through my entrepreneurial journey. They helped accelerate my learning and improve the value I could deliver. I am proud to see the TRON DAO create the TRON Academy program, allowing access to resources for anyone to achieve their individual aspirations and reach their full life potential.”

TRON Academy aims at growing partnerships with blockchain clubs and developer teams from colleges and universities with four intentional approaches:

1. Internship and recruitment opportunities will be available, both with projects in the TRON ecosystem as well as with partners connected to the TRON DAO.

2. Community co-development will be in focus, as TRON DAO leaders help with meetups, resources, and hackathons so clubs and teams can continue to attract interested innovators.

3. Co-development of crypto projects will also be a priority, as the TRON DAO team offers coaching on strategy and development, connections for pre-seed and seed funding, and collaboration with research papers and projects.

4. The TRON Endowment Fund will assist with the funding of research and development as well as scholarships at partnering colleges.

Hacker House was created to empower next-gen innovators with an in-real-life event, designed specifically for students. There will be more Hacker Houses in 2023. Follow the TRON DAO on social media for further updates. Also, if interested in joining the TRON Academy program, apply at this link .

Registration for Season 3 of the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 has closed on November 14. There are over 1100 participants involved this season, with 104 countries represented among those who have registered. Numerous projects based in 64 countries have been submitted for each of the tracks, including 74 for Web3, 48 for DeFi, 50 for NFT, 30 for GameFi, and 35 for Ecosystem. Judges will evaluate the projects submitted between November 29 and December 12, 2022. Winners will be announced on December 16, 2022.

The Hacker House, as a “Mini Hackathon” track, was a stunning success. As TRON Academy moves forward, the TRON DAO team will continue to seek the most innovative students from among the world’s best universities to leverage the technology available for development in the TRON ecosystem.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of October 2022, it has over 120 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 4.2 billion total transactions, and over $9.1 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. In May 2022, the over-collateralized decentralized stablecoin USDD was launched on the TRON blockchain, backed by the first-ever crypto reserve for the blockchain industry – TRON DAO Reserve, marking TRON’s official entry into decentralized stablecoins. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which is the first time a major public blockchain partnering with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government’s endorsement to issue Dominica Coin (“DMC”), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica’s global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens – TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country.

