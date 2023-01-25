TRON Price Prediction: TRX and MCADE Are Primed to Pump in 2023. Is Now A Good Time To Invest?

The Tron (TRX) price prediction is looking strong for the future and now could be a good time to invest in the token. However, a brand-new project called Metacade (MCADE) may just be the best-performing token over the coming years.

MCADE’s potential for gains is much higher than Tron’s price prediction, according to recent reports, which means that now is a good time to invest before prices start to rise.

Metacade looks like the best crypto buy in 2023

The crypto market may start to pick up during 2023, with Tron and Metacade ready to pop when the inevitable trend reversal occurs. The year 2022 saw price reductions across the board, with many altcoins losing over 90% of their value, but these two tokens are well-positioned for the future, and now is a good time to invest.

“Buy the dip!” is a common saying in Web3. At bear market lows, investors have the biggest potential for returns, which is a key reason why now is a good time to invest in both TRX and MCADE. While TRX has been around for a while, MCADE is a brand-new GameFi platform that has been attracting widespread interest in recent weeks.

$3.5 million worth of funding was raised in just over nine weeks during MCADE’s initial presale stages. The project has also doubled its following on social media and looks set to become one of the leading figures in the blockchain gaming space over time.

What is Metacade (MCADE)?

Metacade is the first community-driven arcade and the biggest platform of its kind that can be found in Web3. It will offer many different play-to-earn games, aiming to become a central hub for all things GameFi.

The project offers advanced crypto-earning mechanics and a vast number of unique features. Users will be able to access some of the most valuable alpha in blockchain gaming, including the latest trends and tips for making the most out of the playing experience.

Metacade also aims to support the expansion of the GameFi sector directly. The Metagrants program will allow game developers to submit investment proposals to the community, who will vote to decide which new games are best. The developers who gain the most votes will receive early-stage funding to support the development of a new arcade title.

How does MCADE work?

Metacade’s play-to-earn arcade will offer both casual and competitive gameplay. Gamers can earn MCADE tokens for progressing through endless levels and trying to beat their high score or by competing head-to-head against other users in paid entry tournaments hosted by Metacade.

As well as this, Metacade will reward users for contributing to the community. The Create2Earn feature will incentivize content creation on the platform, which can include game reviews, interactions with other users, or sharing the latest information about the blockchain gaming space.

Metacade is also introducing a job creation feature called Work2Earn. This will connect its community with paid opportunities in Web3, ranging from part-time to full-time positions. Users can apply for gig work, freelance roles, or full-time positions when the crypto jobs board goes live in 2024.

Will MCADE reach $5 in 2025?

In 2023, the Metacade platform will begin to offer its games to the community, and the MCADE token will also be launched on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) after the IDO. This is expected to boost demand for MCADE, with experts predicting some bullish price action over the coming years.

The MCADE presale is a great time for those wondering if now is a good time to invest, as the price is unlikely ever to be this low again. By 2025, MCADE could reach $5, which would be a 250x price rise from the end of the presale. This kind of price action is similar to the gains made by other major GameFi platforms, such as The Sandbox in 2021, and Metacade looks set to follow suit in a major way.

What is Tron (TRX)?

The Tron price prediction is not quite as bullish as Metacade’s, as the platform has been around for several years already. Despite this, Tron is a leading layer 1 blockchain network that can support a high number of transactions at a low cost to users, so the project is well positioned over the coming years.

Tron price prediction: Will TRX reach $0.50 in 2025?

The Tron price prediction forecasts new all-time highs for Tron in 2025. The TRX ecosystem continues to grow, with more new projects building in the Tron space. Another crypto bull market is expected to occur after the Bitcoin halving event in 2024, which should attract more users to the TRX ecosystem.

In 2025, the Tron price prediction is $0.50. This would be a 10x gain from the current price level, which makes now a good time to invest in Tron.

Is now a good time to invest in MCADE?

The MCADE presale is a good time to invest, that’s for sure. The price looks set to skyrocket at the end of the presale, and the current price will likely look tiny compared to the future value of MCADE. Metacade has tremendous potential for the future, and the Tron price prediction is also bullish, so now is a good time to invest.

However, the price for MCADE is rising from $0.008 to $0.02 over the course of the presale. Investors have a limited time to buy MCADE at the lowest possible, as the value of MCADE will be raised every time a funding round sells out. Be quick to get involved before it’s too late, as Metacade looks ready to blow in 2023 and beyond.

