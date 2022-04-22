Tron (TRX) has edged higher this week, even as other major coins struggle to report serious gains. The coin is however not done yet, and we could see more gains in the days ahead. Keep reading for more analysis but first, here are the main takeaways:

Tron has outperformed the market and is up around 15% for the week

The coin will target to clear $0.085 in the near term

The momentum oscillator also shows TRX is bullish

Data Source: Tradingview

Tron (TRX) – Price prediction

The crypto market in general has had a very sluggish week. But Tron has been doing quite well compared to other coins. The token is now up around 15% for the week, and more upside is still expected. In fact, if the current momentum holds, TRX will likely test the $0.085 mark in the days ahead. This will represent gains of around 35% from the current price.

However, this bullish case will only be feasible if TRX closes the day above $0.7. At the moment, the coin has fallen slightly below this mark. But looking at the higher lows and higher highs set over the last 24 hours, it is very likely that TRX will in fact close well above $0.7.

Besides, the current momentum is pushing TRX very close to its 200-day EMA. If bulls breach this level, then we could see a sustained period of growth for Tron.

Why is Tron a worthy investment?

Tron is rated among the top 10 blockchain infrastructure projects in the world. if you are looking to invest in crypto long-term, this would be a decent coin to buy.

Even in the short term, TRX still offers incredible opportunities. In fact, the coin has fallen sharply from its all-time highs. This dip could provide a nice opportunity for investors to cash in on Tron’s recovery over the coming months.