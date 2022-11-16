Trust Wallet integrates with Binance Pay and Coinbase Pay

The integration with Binance Pay and Coinbase Pay is designed to enable seamless crypto transfer for Trust Wallet users.

Trust Wallet, a leading self-custodial and multi-chain wallet provider, announced on Wednesday, November 16th, that it had integrated with Binance Pay and Coinbase Pay.

In a press release shared with Coinjournal, Trust Wallet said the integration is to enable its users to enjoy seamless crypto transfers from their Coinbase or Binance accounts and empower increased access to web3.

The team added that the integration with Binance Pay and Coinbase Pay provides a solution to many issues that Trust Wallet users experience when transferring crypto from centralised exchange.

In the past, the process was cumbersome and involved multiple steps, with users having to manually input addresses, switch between apps, and select the appropriate network to complete a transfer.

However, Trust Wallet said with these new integrations, its users will no longer have to go through the tedious process. Users can make crypto transfers in a few easy steps, allowing them to directly deposit crypto into Trust Wallet from their Binance or Coinbase accounts.

While commenting on this latest development, Jonathan Lim, Global Head of Binance Pay, said;

“Binance Pay is excited to be integrated with Trust Wallet to simplify the process for users to transfer their crypto assets between two services. Trust Wallet is the first decentralized wallet we supported, Binance Pay looks forward to becoming the key access to Web3 by bridging the worlds of CeFi and DeFi.”

The integration is designed to bridge centralised and decentralised wallets, creating a more open ecosystem for users and allowing them to experience the best of both the CeFi and DeFi worlds.

Bipul Sinha, Group Product Manager at Coinbase, also commented that;

“At Coinbase, we’re looking to build a bridge to web3, bringing more people the benefits of seamless access to the cryptoeconomy. We designed Coinbase Pay to make it easier than ever for users to get web3 ready, with the ability to fund their self-custody wallet or dapps in a few easy steps. We’re excited to work with leaders like Trust Wallet to bring this ease to the ecosystem.”

In his comment, Eric Chang, Head of Product at Trust Wallet, said;

“Our goal at Trust Wallet is to make crypto and DeFi very easy to use for everybody. With the addition of Binance Pay and Coinbase Pay, we want to introduce simpler and cheaper ways for people to access web3 while reducing as much of the friction as possible from the user journey”.

Trust Wallet is an easy-to-use, true multi-chain noncustodial wallet, which allows you to store and manage over 8 million crypto assets, including both tokens and NFTs , across 70+ blockchains.