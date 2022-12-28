Cardano staking is now available for both Android and iOS users

Trust Wallet supports ADA staking directly from within its mobile app.

To stake Cardano, one needs a minimum of 4 ADA tokens.

Cardano users with iOS powered devices can now stake and earn rewards on the native ADA token, thanks to an integration by non-custodial crypto wallet Trust Wallet.

This is the latest development for the wallet, whose TWT, the native Trust Wallet token, gives users a vote in the project’s governance. The project recently launched an browser extension, allowing users to take control of their cryptocurrencies whether on mobile or PC.

Trust Wallet introduces ADA staking

Trust Wallet’s announcement highlighting support for Cardano staking for all users with Apple devices comes a few weeks after the company announced support for ADA staking on Android devices.

Hey iOS users! You can now stake @Cardano $ADA too, easily and directly in your #TrustWallet! Our detailed guide and FAQ below 👇https://t.co/LpFyWTiBmC https://t.co/gMMZeoBbzZ — Trust – Crypto Wallet (@TrustWallet) December 27, 2022

Integration with devices running on iOS means mobile users on the two major operating systems can now access the staking feature for Cardano directly in their Trust Wallet.

The process is easy and fast and the minimum staking amount is 4 ADA tokens.

To stake ADA, one needs to have access to the Trust Wallet mobile app. A user may need to buy Cardano if they do not already hold ADA. The next step is to go to the “Stake ADA” page in the wallet and select ‘stake.’ In the next step, a staking screen allows one to choose a validator.