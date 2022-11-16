Trust Wallet Token (TWT/USD) has been the darling of investors this week. The token’s value has gained by triple digits in the past week, even as others soured over the weak crypto sentiment. If you have been wondering, the same reason that caused the decline of cryptocurrencies boosted TWT.

The collapse of the FTX crypto exchange sent panic waves across crypto markets. With accelerated selloffs, over $1 billion was wiped out from the market. That’s because the collapse of a “sound” crypto exchange of the stature of FTX was least expected. At least not after the exchange positioned itself to help other struggling crypto firms to remain above the ground. But it happened, anyway, but TWT buyers had something to smile about.

TWT hit an intraday high of $274 on November 14. The level was hit in a parabolic price move, as TWT overcame a low price of $1.0 as of November 10. The gains happened as whale accumulation intensified following the collapse of FTX. Investors were withdrawing funds from centralised exchanges in favour of self-custody wallets. The Trust Wallet gained in the process, with Changpeng Zhao also endorsing its post-FTX collapse.

TWT price outlook and analysis

Turning to the technical side, TWT has already been making slight but positive gains even before the FTX collapse. The latest cryptocurrency news just gave the token the catalyst to break above the $1.31 resistance level.

TWT/USD Chart by TradingView

The moving averages are bullish for TWT. Turning to the RSI, TWT is deep in the overbought region. An imminent correction is likely, and a bubble burst could occur. The token is already initiating a correction and trades at $2.0.

Time to exit TWT?

Overbought conditions and a bubble burst could force a correction for TWT as investors adjust to the FTX scenario.

However, the price movement is positive for TWT as it has been making a slow bullish push before. The token should be on the investor’s watch list if bulls defend the key levels. The area around $1.36 and $1.31 should be watched.

