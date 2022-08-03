Two old-school cryptocurrencies that could surprise investors in 2022

The cryptocurrency market is never short of surprises. In 2021, Shiba Inu came out of nowhere and became one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies. Its 48,000,000% rally created lots of millionaires out of small investors. At the moment, the cryptocurrency is seemingly at the end of a multi-month bear market. As such, it can be an excellent time to start scouting for cryptocurrencies that have the potential to rally unexpectedly and give investors a high ROI. From our analysis, here are three cryptocurrencies that could rally unexpectedly in the next cryptocurrency bull run.

Ethereum Classic (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) has been around for a while now. However, Ethereum Classic has underperformed Ethereum for years. That’s because, after the 2016 fork, the momentum shifted towards Ethereum, relegating ETC to an outlier chain.

However, changes in the Ethereum blockchain have created the perfect conditions that could give a new lease of life to Ethereum Classic. One of these conditions is the upcoming Ethereum merge.

After the merge, the Ethereum blockchain will run purely as a Proof-of-Stake network. Miners who own Ethereum ASIC miners are likely to turn to Ethereum Classic. That’s because it is the only other cryptocurrency with which Ethereum mining equipment is compatible.

Ethereum Classic is one of the best performing cryptocurrencies in July, as Ethereum miners turn to it. As more miners turn to support ETC, the network will become more secure, which could also drive adoption. This factor could make ETC one of the top cryptos with good odds of outperforming the market in the next bull run.

NEO (NEO)

Neo (NEO) is another old-school cryptocurrency that underperformed in the last cryptocurrency bull run. This is because it has been overtaken by newer cryptocurrencies that investors believe have better prospects. However, there is a good chance that NEO could do well in the future. That’s because the NEO team has reimagined NEO, making it attractive for Web 3.0 projects. Given that Web 3.0 is expected to be the next big thing in the evolution of blockchain technology, NEO could give investors a surprise going into the best.

Besides this, NEO is one of the easiest blockchains for anyone looking to create a smart contract. This factor could draw in many businesses looking to make smart contracts without investing much in coding experts. It is one of the factors that could see NEO pull a surprise, especially now that it is starting to attract attention again.