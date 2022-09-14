French gaming company Ubisoft has revealed that it is still in research mode regarding web3 and nonfungible tokens (NFTs).

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot revealed in a recent interview that the gaming company is currently researching web3 and NFTs.

The company faced backlash a few months ago for adding NFTs to Ghost Recon Breakpoint. However, Guillemot said Ubisoft is still researching the best ways to adopt NFTs and enter the web3 ecosystem.

He added that the gaming company is still testing ground to see if and how these new technologies answer the players’ needs. The CEO said;

“We really look at all the new technologies. We are very much on cloud, on the new generation of voxels, and we’re looking at all the Web3 capabilities. We tested a few things recently that are giving us more information on how they can be used and what we should do in the universe of video games. So we are testing ground with some games, and we’ll see if they really answer the players’ needs. But we are still in research mode, I would say.”

Regarding the backlash the company faced a few months ago, Guillemot said the company failed at properly communicating to its users that it was researching and issuing the results of its research. He added that;

“We probably were not good at saying we are researching,” he admits. “We should have said we were working on it, and when we have something that gives you a real benefit, we’ll bring it to you.

As a company, we went into VR early, into the Wii early – we always try new things. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t work, but it’s always to make sure we can bring a new experience to players that will be innovative and interesting. The goal of the company is always to create the best experience, and new technologies are always good for that because there’s less competition and people are more interested to try new things on new technology.”

Guillemot added that users shouldn’t confuse exploring with launching. He added that the web3 industry is evolving quickly, and it’s very cautious about the impact it will have. Like so many things, in the beginning, it’s not as good as it could be, but like other new technologies, they will find the right way, he concluded.