The UniFarm (UFARM) token is currently trading at the price of $0.05 at the time of writing and the token is up by 80% in the past 24 hours

The UniFarm token has surged to reach the price of $0.05 and the coin could rally higher if the current price trajectory continues in the future. The coin saw a steady rise in volumes that drove prices past the $0.02 resistance zone. The UFARM coin could possibly 2X or 5X if the bulls decide to push prices in the short term. The token also has sufficient volatility that will appeal to short term traders.

How & where to buy UniFarm in the UK and elsewhere

If you’re interested in purchasing the UniFarm token, then you will need access to a trading account. Do your own research before selecting a suitable platform based on your budget and needs. To register an account, provide your full name, contact details and email address. Then, verify the account as per the Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure and fund your account to start trading.

It is recommended that you avoid using decentralised exchanges as they are not regulated properly. For your benefit, here are the two best platforms where you can trade easily.

What is UniFarm?

The current crypto farming process is highly complicated and retail investors are unable to take advantage of this exciting prospect that can provide very good returns. UniFarm allows one-stop farming by simplifying the entire process. All you need to do is stake one token to farm all the others. It helps in earning a passive source of income while diversifying your assets at the same time.

Should I buy UFARM today?

The UniFarm token is currently enjoying a price spike that could propel the token towards the $0.1 region and beyond. The coin could establish higher highs if the bulls manage to prevail in the future.

Below is the price chart for UniFarm that shows a steady build-up in volumes before the current price spike.

UniFarm daily price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.