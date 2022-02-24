UK law firm accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano and other crypto

British law firm Gunnercooke accepts payments in most major cryptocurrencies for their services. Those in need of legal help can now get the help they need with payments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin or Cardano.

CoinPass helps law firm

The law firm is working with crypto exchange CoinPass to accept these payments. CoinPass meets all the requirements of the British regulators, for example they have a registration with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Without this registration, crypto companies aren’t permitted to offer financial services in the United Kingdom, something Binance experienced first hand in the past.

Jeff Hancock, Coinpass CEO: “The CoinPass team is proud to be Gunnercooke's crypto exchange partner. We are especially excited to be partnering with an organization that has ambitions to advance blockchain and crypto in the UK.”

Familiar with crypto industry

Gunnercooke writes in their press release that this shift doesn’t come out of the blue. The decision to accept crypto has to do with demand from the customer base; they represent “about 100 cryptocurrency developers, platforms, and exchanges.” The cryptocurrency strike company Attestant is the first to pay Gunnercooke in crypto for legal advice.

First transaction in Ethereum

A little more details about this first crypto transaction: according to Gunnercooke, Attestant paid in ether. The press release states that Gunnenrcooke advises Attestant on a range of legal and regulatory matters related to strike action.

Robert Olsen, CCO of Attestant: “Attestant is pleased to make this first crypto asset payment in Ether to Gunnercooke. We believe that accepting crypto payments will cement their position as the UK's premier digital asset law firm. The company has been a trusted and valued partner in our journey from a start-up to a thriving business, and we look forward to working with them for many years to come.”

A first for the UK

There are already a number of lawyers in the United States that accept crypto, however Gunnercooke's chief financial officer Naseer Patel states they are the first firm to make crypto payments possible in the United Kingdom.

“Until now, only a few US law firms allow payments through crypto assets, so we are proud to be at the forefront of innovation in the UK. We will now be able to work with a wider variety of clients in different jurisdictions, and give our partners the flexibility to get paid securely in the way they choose.”

On the way to mass adaptation

According to Gunnercooke, their move to adapt crypto as a means of payment isn’t a gimmick and certainly not a marketing ploy. They expect that more and more sectors will accept cryptocurrencies and that in the coming decades, it will become increasingly common to use crypto for everyday payments.

Gunnercooke’s interested in crypto doesn’t come as a surprise. Twice a week they release a podcast, and these are mostly about crypto and associated regulations. In their recent episode, the difference with the mainstream financial world is discussed, and the hosts discuss the role of billionaires on the crypto landscape.