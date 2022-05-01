Ukraine NFT Museum creates special NFTs for Elon Musk

Ukraine’s minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, announced via Twitter that the Ukraine NFT museum team has created a special non-fungible token (NFT) in honor of Elon Musk, SpaceX and Tesla founder.

Elon Musk had been at the forefront to support Ukraine since Russia’s invasion. During the announcement, the minister also noted that the country’s museum has been able to raise 258 ETH which is approximately $725,000.

Ukraine NFT museum

The NFT museum which is also called ‘Meta History: Museum of War’ has a collection of NFTs that shows some of the exclusive moments in the current war between Russia and Ukraine.

The museum was established last month to raise some donations that will help citizens and soldiers affected by the war. The selling of the NFT collection will be carried out on the Ethereum blockchain after which all the proceeds be channeled to the ministry’s official crypto wallet (currently 258 ETH).

Elon Musk’s support for Ukraine

Ukraine has greatly benefited from the Elon Musk Starlink project. When the war started, Mykhailo Fedorov, requested Starlink terminals to be provided for his nation since the Russian attacks were disrupting the internet connectivity.

Currently, over a thousand Starlink terminals are operating in Ukraine. However, Ukraine still needs help across the world.