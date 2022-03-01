The live UMA price today is $8.33 with a 24-hour trading volume of $462.7 million. UMA is up 73.45% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy UMA, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy UMA now

As UMA is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase UMA using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy UMA right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for UMA

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including UMA.

What is UMA?

UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018.

Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain.

UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.

Should I buy UMA today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

UMA price prediction

Tech News Leader is bullish on Uma, predicting it will pass $10 in 1 year. They forecast 1 UMA will be worth $30.21 in 5 years and $203.34 in 10.

