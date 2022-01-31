UNI/USD at a perfect buying point after bouncing off the $9-$10 support

Today's Uniswap price movement points to the north.

The greatest resistance was seen at the $18.8 level.

Today's Uniswap trading price is $11.65 a 7.5% gain in 24Hrs.

According to Uniswap price research, the market is now following a significant oscillating movement under the $11 level, but this is expected to rise as the market shows positive potential for bulls to take over in the short term. . Despite its drop to $9.7 on January 27, 2022, the price of UNI/USD increased dramatically, rising from $9.7 to $10.9. The cryptocurrency, though, began sliding the following day with a strong negative trend; the value wavered while dropping on the opposite side.

The cryptocurrency's price shows enormous positive momentum and is attempting to hit further highs at $12. The present UNI/USD exchange rate is $11.58, with a transaction total of $170,478,068. In the previous 24 hours, UNI has gained 7.5 percent.

There are bullish possibilities present

According to the Uniswap price research, market volatility is on the decline, causing the market to undergo a clutch and making Uniswap prices less exposed to dramatic fluctuations on either extreme. The previous upper limit is at $11.75, the most significant barrier for UNI. The immediate lower limit is accessible at $9.9, which provides another source of resistance instead of support for UNI.

Source – TradingView The UNI/USD price looks to be passing over the Moving Average's curve, indicating a bullish trend. Moreover, the UNI/USD price trajectory appears to continue ascending, where it may encounter resistance and break the market, culminating in a turnaround.

As per the Uniswap market statistics, market volatility is increasing, implying that Uniswap prices have become more susceptible to volatile modifications. This current breakout may just be the start of a 30-40% move.