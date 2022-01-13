HomeLatest NewsUniswap (UNI) sees price consolidation with a 20% upswing now possible

Uniswap (UNI) sees price consolidation with a 20% upswing now possible

Analysis

Uniswap (UNI) is starting to see some price consolidation after the tempestuous last few days. The coin in fact looks poised for an uptrend that could deliver a 20% upswing in the near term. As sentiment in the market improves, we could see a sustained UNI bullish breakout albeit there are still some risks. Here are some key highlights:

  • Over the last few days, Uniswap (UNI) has been consolidating around its $14 weekly support, suggesting it could breakout.

  • The token has also managed to recover some of the losses reported last week during the market-wide crypto slump.

  • We expect UNI to retest the $18 mark, something that could deliver an upside of 20% in the coming days.

Data Source: Tradingview.com 

Uniswap (UNI) – Price prediction and analysis

Over the last few days, we have seen Uniswap (UNI) bounce off its $14 weekly support. The coin is strongly consolidating around this price, and while we are yet to see a decisive breakout, it is likely going to happen within days. 

In fact, at the time of writing, Uniswap (UNI) had surged past the $16 mark albeit it was down about 1% in 24 hours. The next rally is likely to push the coin above $18 and could easily break into $19 territory as a result. 

For this reason, investors are looking at a possible upswing of at least 20%. Despite this, UNI must hold above the weekly support of $14 for any decent uptrend to occur.

Should you buy Uniswap (UNI)

The answer is yes. Uniswap (UNI) is a decent crypto asset and a good bet for long-term investors. But even for short-term speculative traders, UNI appears well on course towards decent gains in the near term. You could enter right now and ride the wave to $18 before locking in profits.

