Michael Healy has been in the crypto space since 2010 and is a co-founder of crypto platform Unit Network.

Unizen, a leading hybrid crypto exchange enabled for centralised and decentralised finance (CeDeFi), has appointed crypto veteran Michael Healy as its Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).

Sean Noga, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Unizen announced Healy’s appointment on Wednesday, lauding the former WikiLeaks developer as an experienced hand in the crypto space.

“Michael has been in the crypto space since 2010, and he originally worked for WikiLeaks and built their android application in 2010. He brought BTC into WikiLeaks after Visa/ MasterCard donations were shut off,” Noga wrote in a release shared with CoinJournal.

The Unizen CEO had hinted at the C-level appointment earlier this month.

CSO’s role includes advancing adoption strategies

Other than his role at WikiLeaks, especially with his work on bringing Bitcoin to the non-profit organisation, Healy also co-founded tokenisation DAO platform Unit Network and has previously held positions at London-based venture capital firm Wellington Partners, investing in top firms that include Spotify.

BNB Chain-built Unizen secured a $200 million funding commitment from investment firm Global Emerging Markets (GEM) in June this year. According to the platform, the milestone-based capital injection was aimed at helping boost ecosystem development even as the market battled crypto turbulence.

Excited to announce that Unizen has secured $200 Million funding commitment from Global Emerging Markets. GEM is an alternative investment group focused on emerging markets and has completed over 530 transactions in 70 countries covering 5 continents.https://t.co/oi2iFCB2TH — Unizen: Smart Exchange Ecosystem (@unizen_io) June 27, 2022

Unizen’s new CSO has the task of shaping and advancing the crypto exchange platform’s growth plans, CEO Noga noted. Healy’s work will also involve charting the company’s strategic direction and adoption.