Unlocking long term value in crypto: Top coins to buy

The volatility of the crypto market can be very dangerous for short-term trades. However, it is possible to get very decent returns on capital if you decide to focus solely on long-term plays. In fact, most coins in the market will always deliver value over time. Here is what to look for in long term coins:

Check the underlying business structure and product.

The project needs to have deep-pocketed and serious investors or backers

Ensure the coin also has some trade volume as well.

With that said, we thought it would be nice to pick out at least 3 coins that could help you unlock long-term value in crypto. Here they are:

Elrond (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) is a promising blockchain designed to address the key challenges associated with older chains like Ethereum and Bitcoin. The platform offers fast, low-cost, and highly efficient transactions.

Data Source: Tradingview

It is seen as one of the main challengers to Ethereum’s dominance. Over the last few months, Elrond has been getting a lot of investment and ecosystem funds to help expand its reach. It is an asset that has the capacity to offer incredible long-term value.

Harmony (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) is also another blockchain project that was built to help facilitate the creation of innovative DAPPs. It is designed to promote low gas fees, faster speeds, and ease of use among the community. The Harmony project has been around for several years and still remains a high potential coin for the long term.

Compound Finance (COMP)