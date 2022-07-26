Untold launches first SEC-regulated filmmaking community

Untold.io has launched the first SEC-regulated, digital community and equity investment platform in Hollywood, connecting investors, filmmakers, and distributors to fund and curate mass content, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

Open to all investors

It was created to democratize entertainment production, beginning with film. The platform lets all kinds of investors take part as long as they meet the low minimum investment requirement of $1,000. They can invest via Reg D as well as Reg CF. Producers and investors can sign up to list or support an already listed project.

Untold raised $1m in 2021

Funded by angel investors, the company completed its proof-of-concept phase last year with a $1 million round for an independent feature film, which is in post-production at the moment.

First movie released this year

The first film on Untold, titled “The Comeback Trail,” will be released in the US in November 2022. It stars Tommy Lee Jones, Robert DeNiro, and Morgan Freeman.

The platform accepts ACH, credit cards, checks, and wire transfer. The company is following the digital asset ecosystem closely to integrate blockchain solutions in the near future, including for payments.

CEO and founder of Untold Ali M. Aksu said:

Untold was founded to respond to the rising demand for streaming content. I’ve spent my entire career in Hollywood and Silicon Valley with successful exits with both Netflix and Universal Studios. For years, Hollywood has closed its doors, making it difficult for especially equity investors to support films in a transparent way; now looking even further, we are leveraging blockchain technology to introduce easier ways of investing in content production, to provide benefits like secondary markets and offer NFT perks matched with investment levels.

About Untold

Untold was founded at MIT in 2018 and incubated in Silicon Valley’s Singularity University the following year. It was created to speed up the production cycle and enable retail investors to take part in entertainment content.

Among the advantages of successful projects are attendance at film premieres, NFT merch, and inclusion in credits. Investors can also participate in streaming and TV shows.