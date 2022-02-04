Despite experiencing a lot of volatility over the last week or so, Unus Sed Leo (LEO) has seen a massive uptrend. The breakout in fact took LEO to a new all-time high of $5.21. Although we do expect some pullback in the price, the bullish uptrend still remains strong. Here are some notable highlights:

At the time of writing, Unus Sed Leo (LEO) was trading at $5.21, up nearly 30% in 24 hours only.

The coin has also been surging over the past 7 days, reporting weekly gains of over 52%.

Analysts expect this bullish uptrend to continue over the coming days.

Data Source: Tradingview

Unus Sed Leo (LEO) – Price prediction and analysis

The recent surge in LEO has surprised many. The token is outperforming the entire market and it seems like more is yet to come. All technical indicators show a very strong bullish trend.

For example, the token is trading way above its 100-day simple moving average of around $3.5. It has also surged nearly 600% above its 52-week lows and has surged past several key resistance zones in the past few days.

Although we expect some pullback in the price, the general trend over the coming days will be up and up. The LEO surge comes even as other crypto-assets moves into the green with improved sentiment in the market.

Is Unus Sed Leo (LEO) a good buy?

Unus Sed Leo (LEO) is the main utility token for the iFinex ecosystem. It was launched in 2019 for Bitfinex users, and ever since LEO has seen immense growth.

The long-term prospects of this coin are definitely positive. For the person who wants to just buy and hold it for a year or thereabout, then you are likely to cash in big in the long run.