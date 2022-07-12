South Korean fintech giant Dunamu, the firm behind cryptocurrency exchange Upbit, has announced an ambitious plan that could see it bring more than 10,000 jobs to the Web3 ecosystem.

The company’s plans were revealed in a local news report published on Tuesday, which notes that the Upbit operator wants to plough up to 500 billion won (roughly $380 million) into its Web3 investment.

Per the report, Dunamu’s plans will revolve around injecting the funds into blockchain and Web3 projects over a five-year period. The company is also looking to offer key software solutions to startups within the fast-growing ecosystem, targeting these as strategic incentives meant to bolster fresh growth and create thousands of jobs.

Dunamu targets 500 startups

According to Dunamu CEO Lee Sirgoo, the initiative is geared towards strengthening Korea’s place within the innovation space, with jobs in blockchain, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse part of the vision.

The firm, which launched in 2012 and is one of the biggest investors in blockchain-focused projects, plans to expand its presence via new offices in some of South Korea’s top cities.

The main target will be fresh graduates from universities across the country, Dunamu said. This group of talent will look to launch 500 new startups, according to the report.